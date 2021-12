Listeria can result in death in younger and older people. Severe symptoms can include headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. File Photo by YK/Shutterstock

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Federal regulators are investigating a listeria outbreak across several states that's been linked to bagged salads produced and recalled by Fresh Express, officials said. The outbreak, which dates back to 2016, has led to several illnesses, some serious, and at least one death. Advertisement

The Food and Drug Administration said illnesses have been reported in Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Fresh Express has recalled products with codes Z324 through Z350 and has halted production at its Illinois plant.

The same outbreak strain found in the cases matched a sample of Fresh Express Sweet Hearts salad mix, the FDA said Tuesday.

Listeria can result in death in younger and older people. Severe symptoms can include headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Mild symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

The bacteria is found in moist environments and can survive refrigeration and other food preservation measures. Listeria was also recently found in pepperoni products by meat producer Alexander & Hornung.