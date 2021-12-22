Biden to meet with officials, private CEOs to gauge progress on supply chain bottlenecks

1/5

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his administration's attempts to strengthen the nation's supply chains ahead of the holiday season, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on December 1. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with administration officials and private business leaders at the White House on Wednesday to examine progress and remaining challenges with disruptions to global supply chains, particularly with the rise in Omicron COVID-19 infections. Biden created a task force six months ago to dig into the supply chain problems and made substantial efforts to clear the backlog of arrivals at U.S. ports, particularly on the West Coast. While some of the slowdowns have eased, not all is back to normal. Advertisement

Biden is scheduled to meet with the Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force and business leaders at 10:30 a.m. EST.

"The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach -- which handle 40% of the nation's containerized imports -- moved 15% more containers between January and November," the White House said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

"The administration also continues to closely watch how the Omicron variant could compound global supply chain disruptions at Asian or U.S. ports, and is working with ports around the world to prioritize critical medical supplies."

The president is expected to stay atop efforts to clear disruptions at multiple points in the supply chains ahead of the holidays and into 2022.

"One of the challenges we need to be aware of is that since we've made progress with the goods movement chain, the spotlight turns away from these issues; and before the spotlight turns away, you want to make some lasting changes that will serve the country well in the long term," John Porcari, Biden's ports envoy, told Politico.

As part of Wednesday's discussions, Biden is also expected to be pressed on finding solutions to longer-term issues in the supply lines -- not just the temporary, pandemic-related slowdowns.

"We will not have solved this problem when there are no boats sitting idle off the coast of our country and when we're not overloaded with containers in yards and in warehouses," Greg Regan, president of the AFL-CIO's Transportation Trades Department, told Politico.

Advertisement

"The problem is only going to be solved if we deal with the structural issues here, and I have faith that this administration is going to do that."

Porcari will attend Wednesday's meeting, as will Biden's Agriculture, Commerce, Labor and Transportation secretaries and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese.

From the private sector, the CEOs of FedEx, Gap Inc., the American Association of Port Authorities and Kansas-based trucking company Yellow Corp.

Biden is expected to make public remarks following Wednesday's meeting to update the American public on the progress in getting goods moving in the United States and worldwide.

Wednesday's meeting comes one day after Biden updated his winter strategy for fighting COVID-19 and the surge of infections with the Omicron variant. The mutation is responsible for almost 75% of all new U.S. cases and there has been at least one death.

"I know you're tired. I really mean this, and I know you're frustrated. We all want this to be over. But we're still in it. And this is a critical moment. We also have more tools than we have ever had before. We're ready. We'll get through this," Biden said.

Holiday scenes around the world