Dec. 22, 2021 / 6:51 PM

Jan. 6 committee seeks info from Rep. Jim Jordan over Trump phone calls

By Simon Druker
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol sent a letter on Wednesday, to Rep. Jim Jordan (Front), asking the Republican congressman from Ohio for information about his communications on that day, including a phone call or calls with Donald Trump. File photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol sent a letter Wednesday to Rep. Jim Jordan, asking the Ohio Republican for information about his communications that day.

"We write to seek your voluntary cooperation in advancing our investigation," reads the letter, signed by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the committee's chairman.

The letter goes on to say that the events of Jan. 6 are not the bipartisan committee's exclusive focus.

"We also must learn about the activities that led to the attack on January 6th," writes Thompson.

"Public reporting suggests that you may also have information about meetings with White House officials and the then-president in November and December 2020, and early-January 2021, about strategies for overturning the results of the 2020 election. We would also like to ask you about any discussions involving the possibility of presidential pardons for individuals involved in any aspect of January 6th or the planning for January 6th."

The committee is interested in one or more phone calls Jordan may have had with former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 and is seeking to find out what the two spoke about.

The letter asks Jordan to schedule a meeting as soon as possible, either in Washington, D.C., or at his home in Ohio's 4th Congressional District.

"The American people deserve a full and accurate accounting of what happened on January 6th," writes Thompson, before thanking Jordan in advance for his cooperation.

So far, the committee has issued subpoenas to 12 people for their records and testimony.

Siege aftermath: damage to historic U.S. Capitol

Capitol Hill police salute the passing of the funeral hearse on Sunday for slain Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

