Dec. 22, 2021 / 8:22 PM

House Oversight Committee to look into Astroworld Festival operator

By Simon Druker
1/2
House Oversight Committee to look into Astroworld Festival operator
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter on Wednesday, to the promotor and venue operator of the Astroworld Festival, Live Nation. The committee is seeking information about the events leading up to the tragic concert by performer Travis Scott in Houston, which saw 10 people killed and hundreds injured in a stampede. File photo by Ken Murray/EPA-EFE

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The House Committee on Oversight and Reform announced on Wednesday that it will begin looking into the role of the events promoter and venue operator played in November's Astroworld Festival tragedy, which left 10 people dead.

The committee sent a letter to Live Nation President and CEO Michael Rapino asking for information about the events leading up to the festival where hundreds were also injured.

Dozens of victims who were injured during the stampede at the Nov. 5 festival have sued performer Travis Scott, who was on stage at the time and who founded the Houston-based festival.

"Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival," reads the letter from the committee, which is chaired by Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y.

"For instance, reports indicate that security and medical staff were inexperienced or ill-equipped to deal with mass injuries. Some attendees stated that the placement of barricades made it difficult to escape. Experts have stated that Astroworld Festival organizers failed to heed warning signs."

In addition to Scott and Live Nation, promoter Scoremore LLC has been named as a defendant in a lawsuit.

"We are deeply saddened by the deaths that occurred at Astroworld Festival and are committed to investigating what went wrong to inform possible reforms that could prevent future tragedies," says the letter from committee members.

The committee has given Live Nation until Jan. 7 to provide the requested information.

9-year-old boy hurt at Houston's Astroworld becomes 10th person to die

