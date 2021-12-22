Slack, Imgur, other sites disrupted by 3rd Amazon outage this month

Two previous AWS outages this month affected services including Netflix, DIsney+, Facebook, Hulu and DoorDash. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE
Streaming service Netflix was affected by the last AWS outage on December 15. File Photo by Christian Monterrosa/EPA-EFE
Amazon said the service outage was caused by a power outage and affected web connections in several large cities, including Chicago, Boston and Houston.
The company said the service was restored in a little under two hours.
The two previous AWS outages this month occurred on Dec. 7 and Dec. 15. The first affected services including Netflix and DIsney+, and the second impacted others like Facebook, Hulu and DoorDash.