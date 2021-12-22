Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 22, 2021 / 12:00 PM

Slack, Imgur, other sites disrupted by 3rd Amazon outage this month

By UPI Staff
Slack, Imgur, other sites disrupted by 3rd Amazon outage this month
Two previous AWS outages this month affected services including Netflix, DIsney+, Facebook, Hulu and DoorDash. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Amazon Internet services business AWS experienced another outage on Wednesday for the third time this month, causing disruptions among a number of sites and apps.

Amazon reported the AWS outage at about 7:30 a.m. EST Wednesday and said the problem had been tracked to one of the company's data servers in Virginia.

The outage affected several websites, including employee messaging platform Slack and image hosting site Imgur.

Streaming service Netflix was affected by the last AWS outage on December 15. File Photo by Christian Monterrosa/EPA-EFE

Amazon said the service outage was caused by a power outage and affected web connections in several large cities, including Chicago, Boston and Houston.

The company said the service was restored in a little under two hours.

The two previous AWS outages this month occurred on Dec. 7 and Dec. 15. The first affected services including Netflix and DIsney+, and the second impacted others like Facebook, Hulu and DoorDash.

