Colorado DA asks for review of 110-year sentence of driver in fatal truck crash

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Colorado district attorney on Wednesday announced plans to ask for a review of the 110-year sentence of the driver of an out-of-control tractor-trailer that led to a fatal crash in 2019.

First Judicial District Attorney Alex King announced that she filed a motion Friday to hold a hearing to reconsider the sentence of Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted on 27 counts for the fiery crash that killed four people.

"As Colorado law required the imposition of the sentence in this case, the law also permits the Court to reconsider its sentence in an exceptional case involving unusual and extenuating circumstances," the motion states.

Additionally, the motion stated that "supplemental information" would be filed as "the People have begun conferring with the victims in this case to obtain and consider their input in advance of the Court's hearing."

Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was found guilty in October on charges including vehicular manslaughter, first-degree assault with extreme indifference and attempted first-degree assault with extreme indifference and under Colorado law was required to serve the prison terms for each charge consecutively, rather than concurrently.

Judge A. Bruce Jones said he would not have issued the effective life sentence if not forced by sentencing requirements and millions of people last week signed a petition supporting clemency for Aguilera-Mederos.

The petition noted that Aguilera-Mederos did not have a criminal record and passed all of the drug and alcohol tests that were given following the crash.

"This accident was not intentional, nor was it a criminal act on the driver's part," the petition stated.