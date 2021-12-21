Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2021 / 11:51 AM

U.S. to give $580 million in global aid to fight COVID-19

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. to give $580 million in global aid to fight COVID-19
A medical aide administers a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive at a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, on September 7. File Photo by Daniel Irungu/EPA-EFE

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The United States will give close to $600 million in COVID-19 aid to seven multilateral organizations, including the World Health Organization and United Nations Children's Fund, officials said Tuesday.

Calling the organizations "essential partners" in the fight against COVID-19, the U.S. State Department said the funds will ensure flexibility for all the groups while protecting vulnerable communities around the world.

Advertisement

"Building on over 330 million vaccine doses shared with the world and $19.6 billion in health and humanitarian assistance, we will continue to elevate our global ambition to end the COVID-19 pandemic," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet Tuesday.

The World Health Organization will receive $280 million and UNICEF $170 million. Other aid to recipient organizations includes the Pan American Health Organization ($75 million), U.N. Development Program ($20 million), U.N. Population Fund ($20 million), Food and Agriculture Organization ($10 million) and U.N. Women ($5 million).

"Taken together, these organizations have global reach and proven track records of delivering humanitarian assistance to meet acute health security needs, strengthen livelihoods, develop institutions, and build medium and long-term capacity for economic resilience and recovery," the State Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

The United States has been the single largest donor to the Vaccines Global Access Organization, or COVAX, a global initiative to assure equitable access to coronavirus vaccines.

The United States has donated 330 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the group.

Read More

First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston Study: Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines less effective in seniors with chronic health woes Royal Caribbean reports 48 COVID-19 cases on world's largest cruise ship

Latest Headlines

5M more Americans acquired guns during COVID-19 pandemic
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
5M more Americans acquired guns during COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a surge in new gun owners across the United States, according to a study published Tuesday.
Miners union urges Sen. Joe Manchin to 'revisit' opposition to Build Back Better
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Miners union urges Sen. Joe Manchin to 'revisit' opposition to Build Back Better
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The United Mine Workers of America on Tuesday urged Sen. Joe Manchin to continue to work on Build Back Better legislation, saying the bill is important for miners and their communities.
Electric truck startup Nikola settles fraud charges for $125 million
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Electric truck startup Nikola settles fraud charges for $125 million
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Electric truck startup Nikola announced on Tuesday that it's agreed to pay $125 million to settle federal charges that it defrauded investors.
Rite Aid to shutter 63 U.S. locations in 'first phase' of closures
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rite Aid to shutter 63 U.S. locations in 'first phase' of closures
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Pharmacy chain Rite Aid announced on Tuesday that it will close dozens of U.S. locations in an effort to save money and reassess how many stores it needs to keep open nationwide.
Police investigate brawl at Miami airport that led officer to pull weapon
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police investigate brawl at Miami airport that led officer to pull weapon
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities say video of a brawl at Miami International Airport late on Monday appears to show a police officer pulling his gun while two people were taken into custody.
House Jan. 6 committee seeks information from first sitting member of Congress
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Jan. 6 committee seeks information from first sitting member of Congress
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is seeking information from U.S. Rep. Scott Perry.
Pentagon issues rules to clarify, remove extremism from troop ranks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pentagon issues rules to clarify, remove extremism from troop ranks
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has unveiled a detailed set of new rules that are aimed at removing extremism within the U.S. armed forces -- something that's gotten renewed focus after the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
Biden to announce new Omicron measures: at-home tests, help for hospitals
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to announce new Omicron measures: at-home tests, help for hospitals
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- With the Omicron variant on the move nationwide, President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce changes to his winter COVID-19 plan -- which will now include 500 million rapid coronavirus tests.
Some places in U.S. -- mostly in the West -- expected to see white Christmas
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Some places in U.S. -- mostly in the West -- expected to see white Christmas
Criteria for a white Christmas centers around having at least an inch of snow on the ground for the holiday -- a qualification that may be easy for some in the U.S. to achieve this Christmas.
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after contact with infected staffer
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after contact with infected staffer
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 Monday after he was in close contact on Friday with a staffer who tested positive for the virus over the weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai soars to 375 in Philippines
Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai soars to 375 in Philippines
First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
P&G recalls dry shampoo, conditioner sprays over cancer-causing chemical
P&G recalls dry shampoo, conditioner sprays over cancer-causing chemical
U.S. urges Russia to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border
U.S. urges Russia to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement