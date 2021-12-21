U.S. to give $580 million in global aid to fight COVID-19

A medical aide administers a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive at a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, on September 7. File Photo by Daniel Irungu/EPA-EFE

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The United States will give close to $600 million in COVID-19 aid to seven multilateral organizations, including the World Health Organization and United Nations Children's Fund, officials said Tuesday. Calling the organizations "essential partners" in the fight against COVID-19, the U.S. State Department said the funds will ensure flexibility for all the groups while protecting vulnerable communities around the world. Advertisement

"Building on over 330 million vaccine doses shared with the world and $19.6 billion in health and humanitarian assistance, we will continue to elevate our global ambition to end the COVID-19 pandemic," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet Tuesday.

The World Health Organization will receive $280 million and UNICEF $170 million. Other aid to recipient organizations includes the Pan American Health Organization ($75 million), U.N. Development Program ($20 million), U.N. Population Fund ($20 million), Food and Agriculture Organization ($10 million) and U.N. Women ($5 million).

"Taken together, these organizations have global reach and proven track records of delivering humanitarian assistance to meet acute health security needs, strengthen livelihoods, develop institutions, and build medium and long-term capacity for economic resilience and recovery," the State Department said in a statement.

The United States has been the single largest donor to the Vaccines Global Access Organization, or COVAX, a global initiative to assure equitable access to coronavirus vaccines.

The United States has donated 330 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the group.