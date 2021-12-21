Search for 4-year-old Lina Khil continues into second day

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Officials from the San Antonio Police Department said Tuesday that the search for a missing 3-year-old is ongoing.

Lina Sadar Khil was last seen at 5 p.m. on Monday around the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road wearing a red dress, a black jacket, and black shoes.

Lina has brown eyes, straight shoulder-length brown hair, and a light complexion, they said. She is about 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds.

During a news conference on Tuesday morning, Chief William McManus said Lina was at a playground with her mother before she went missing.

The two other adults at the scene were with their children and are cooperating with authorities, McManus said.

Officers have conducted door-to-door searches, and have searched cars. The FBI is assisting the SAPD.

Authorities sent out an Amber Alert after Lina was reported missing.

"We will continue this until, hopefully, we find Lina but we are not stopping," McManus said according to My San Antonio. "This will be continuous. We've got a command line set up and we're continuing to do this for the long haul if that's necessary."