Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2021 / 1:59 PM

Search for 4-year-old Lina Khil continues into second day

By UPI Staff

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Officials from the San Antonio Police Department said Tuesday that the search for a missing 3-year-old is ongoing.

Lina Sadar Khil was last seen at 5 p.m. on Monday around the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road wearing a red dress, a black jacket, and black shoes.

Advertisement

Lina has brown eyes, straight shoulder-length brown hair, and a light complexion, they said. She is about 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds.

During a news conference on Tuesday morning, Chief William McManus said Lina was at a playground with her mother before she went missing.

RELATED Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai soars to 375 in Philippines

The two other adults at the scene were with their children and are cooperating with authorities, McManus said.

Officers have conducted door-to-door searches, and have searched cars. The FBI is assisting the SAPD.

Authorities sent out an Amber Alert after Lina was reported missing.

RELATED Chicago woman reunited with cat lost 2 years earlier in North Carolina

"We will continue this until, hopefully, we find Lina but we are not stopping," McManus said according to My San Antonio. "This will be continuous. We've got a command line set up and we're continuing to do this for the long haul if that's necessary."

RELATED QVC distribution center fire in North Carolina leaves one employee missing

Latest Headlines

U.S. population grows by slowest rate in history, Census figures show
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
U.S. population grows by slowest rate in history, Census figures show
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. population grew by 0.1% in 2021, the slowest rate in the country's history, according to Census Bureau data released Tuesday.
California's new congressional map a boost for Democrats, experts say
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
California's new congressional map a boost for Democrats, experts say
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A new California congressional map drawn by an independent commission appears to give Democrats a slight advantage in the state, political watchers say.
NCAA player charged with fraud over COVID-19 unemployment benefits
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
NCAA player charged with fraud over COVID-19 unemployment benefits
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Jackson State University football player Abdul-Malik McClain was arrested Monday in California on fraud charges related to COVID-related unemployment benefits.
World's first SMS message, 'Merry Christmas," sold for $120,600 at Paris auction
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
World's first SMS message, 'Merry Christmas," sold for $120,600 at Paris auction
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The world's first SMS message, "Merry Christmas," sold Tuesday at the Aguttes auction house in Paris for $120,600.
Report cites 'operational failures' in handling of Jussie Smollett case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report cites 'operational failures' in handling of Jussie Smollett case
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A special prosecutor's report found "operational failures" in Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office's handling of the case against former Empire actor Jussie Smollett.
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker activates National Guard to help hospitals in COVID-19 surge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker activates National Guard to help hospitals in COVID-19 surge
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker activated the National Guard to help hospitals deal with an increase in coronavirus cases while calling for, but not ordering, face masks to be worn indoors.
Rep. Scott Perry declines to give info to committee probing Capitol attack
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rep. Scott Perry declines to give info to committee probing Capitol attack
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Scott Perry said Tuesday he would not turn over his communications with former President Donald Trump to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Winter solstice: Tuesday brings shortest day, longest night of the year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Winter solstice: Tuesday brings shortest day, longest night of the year
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The start of winter arrived right on schedule on Tuesday -- 10:58 a.m. EST -- as the Northern Hemisphere officially entered the year's coldest season.
5M more Americans acquired guns during COVID-19 pandemic
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
5M more Americans acquired guns during COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a surge in new gun owners across the United States, according to a study published Tuesday.
U.S. to give $580 million in global aid to fight COVID-19
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. to give $580 million in global aid to fight COVID-19
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The United States will give close to $600 million in COVID-19 aid to seven multilateral organizations, including the World Health Organization and United Nations Children's Fund, officials said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai soars to 375 in Philippines
Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai soars to 375 in Philippines
First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
U.S. urges Russia to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border
U.S. urges Russia to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border
British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M
British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement