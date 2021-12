"We have identified an initial 63 stores for closure that is expected to provide an annual ... benefit of approximately $25 million,” Rite Aid CEO Heyward Donigan said Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Pharmacy chain Rite Aid announced on Tuesday that it will close dozens of U.S. locations in an effort to save money and reassess how many stores it needs to keep open nationwide. The chain said it has so far identified 63 stores for closure that will save $25 million. Advertisement

Additional closures are expected in the coming months, as Rite Aid said the 63 locations are part of a "first phase."

The company made the announcement with its third-quarter earnings report Tuesday.

"The program's primary focus is to reduce costs, drive improved profitability and ensure that Rite Aid has a healthy foundation to grow from, with the right stores in the right locations," Rite Aid said in a statement.

Rite Aid reported a $36.1 million loss in the third quarter.

Competitor CVS announced last month that it plans to close hundreds of locations over the next few years as it moves away from its traditional retail model and focuses more on providing healthcare services.