Dec. 21, 2021 / 10:55 AM

Police investigate brawl at Miami airport that led officer to pull weapon

By Clyde Hughes

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities say video of a brawl at Miami International Airport on Monday appears to show a police officer pulling a weapon while two people were taken into custody.

Police responded to reports of an "unruly passenger" at the airport on Monday night. When they arrived, they found that the passenger had taken the keys to a transport cart and refused to let an airport employee leave.

Video footage of the incident shows the officer holding one person in a chokehold before others intervene to free him. At that point, the officer was attacked -- and pulled the weapon. It wasn't immediately known whether the weapon was a handgun or a stun gun.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fight.

"Like airports across the country, [Miami International Airport] is seeing record-high passenger numbers this winter travel season," airport Director Ralph Cutie said, according WTVJ-TV. "Unfortunately, that passenger growth has come with a record-high increase nationwide in bad behavior as well."

Police are investigating what led the officer to pull the weapon during the melee.

The brawl was the latest incident at the airport this year. Fights there were also caught on video in April, July and October.

Cutie said disruptive passengers face civil penalties up to $37,000, as well as a ban from flying and possible criminal charges.

