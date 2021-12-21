Trending
Dec. 21, 2021 / 11:08 PM

Jurors in Kim Potter ask what to do if they can't reach consensus

By Daniel Uria
Jurors in Kim Potter ask what to do if they can't reach consensus
Jurors in the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter asked the judge what to do if they are unable to reach a consensus as they completed the second day of deliberations Tuesday. File Photo courtesy of the Hennepin County Jail

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The jury in the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter completed their second day of deliberations Tuesday.

During the nine hours of deliberations the jurors asked Judge Regina Chu what to do if they are unable to reach a consensus on a verdict and requested to hold the gun used in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.

"If the jury cannot reach consensus, what is the guidance around how long and what steps should be taken," jurors wrote in a note to the judge.

Chu sent the jurors back to deliberations after rereading earlier instruction that they should "deliberate with a view toward reaching agreement if you can do so without violating your individual judgment."

Jurors also asked the court to remove zip ties securing the firearm to an evidence box so the handgun can be held during deliberations.

Chu ruled to allow the zip ties to be removed while assuring that the gun is not loaded and is fully secured.

Potter's defense team objected to Chu's decision both to re-read the jury instructions and to allow jurors to handle the gun, saying it should remain in its case for safety.

Chu overruled both objections.

Potter, a White former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer, faces one count each of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter for shooting Wright, a Black man, to death during an April 11 traffic stop after mistakenly reaching for a gun rather than a Taser.

During the trial, prosecutors said her actions were reckless and negligent, while Potter's defense portrayed her as blameless in the incident, noting that Wright broke away and tried to flee from arresting officers.

