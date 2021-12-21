Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2021 / 11:30 AM

Electric truck startup Nikola settles fraud charges for $125 million

By Simon Druker
Electric truck startup Nikola settles fraud charges for $125 million
Nikola is a Phoenix-based startup that aims to produce electric- and hydrogen-powered trucks. File Photo courtesy Nikola Corp.

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Electric truck startup Nikola announced on Tuesday that it's agreed to pay $125 million to settle federal charges that it defrauded investors.

Regulators said Nikola misled investors about products, technical advancements and commercial prospects.

Advertisement

In July, federal prosecutors charged Nikola founder and former CEO Trevor Milton with securities and wire fraud and making false statements about the company.

The accusations say Milton embarked on "a public relations campaign aimed at inflating and maintaining Nikola's stock price" before it had even produced a single vehicle.

The statements falsely gave investors the impression that Nikola had reached certain product and technological milestones, authorities said.

Officials said Nikola further misled investors by "misrepresenting or omitting material facts."

"Nikola Corporation is responsible both for Milton's allegedly misleading statements and for other alleged deceptions, all of which falsely portrayed the true state of the company's business and technology," Gurbir Grewal, director of the Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division, said in a statement.

Under the terms of the deal, Nikola doesn't acknowledge or deny the accusations of fraud. The Phoenix-based company said it will attempt to recoup some of the penalty from Milton.

Advertisement

"We are pleased to bring this chapter to a close," Nikola said in a statement.

Nikola will pay the $125 million fine in five installments over two years.

Read More

Trevor Milton, founder of EV startup Nikola, charged with fraud Nikola sues Tesla for $2B in patent infringement case Tesla competitor Nikola reveals hydrogen-electric semi

Latest Headlines

5M more Americans acquired guns during COVID-19 pandemic
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
5M more Americans acquired guns during COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a surge in new gun owners across the United States, according to a study published Tuesday.
U.S. to give $580 million in global aid to fight COVID-19
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
U.S. to give $580 million in global aid to fight COVID-19
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The United States will give close to $600 million in COVID-19 aid to seven multilateral organizations, including the World Health Organization and United Nations Children's Fund, officials said Tuesday.
Miners union urges Sen. Joe Manchin to 'revisit' opposition to Build Back Better
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Miners union urges Sen. Joe Manchin to 'revisit' opposition to Build Back Better
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The United Mine Workers of America on Tuesday urged Sen. Joe Manchin to continue to work on Build Back Better legislation, saying the bill is important for miners and their communities.
Rite Aid to shutter 63 U.S. locations in 'first phase' of closures
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rite Aid to shutter 63 U.S. locations in 'first phase' of closures
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Pharmacy chain Rite Aid announced on Tuesday that it will close dozens of U.S. locations in an effort to save money and reassess how many stores it needs to keep open nationwide.
Police investigate brawl at Miami airport that led officer to pull weapon
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police investigate brawl at Miami airport that led officer to pull weapon
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities say video of a brawl at Miami International Airport late on Monday appears to show a police officer pulling his gun while two people were taken into custody.
House Jan. 6 committee seeks information from first sitting member of Congress
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Jan. 6 committee seeks information from first sitting member of Congress
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is seeking information from U.S. Rep. Scott Perry.
Pentagon issues rules to clarify, remove extremism from troop ranks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pentagon issues rules to clarify, remove extremism from troop ranks
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has unveiled a detailed set of new rules that are aimed at removing extremism within the U.S. armed forces -- something that's gotten renewed focus after the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
Biden to announce new Omicron measures: at-home tests, help for hospitals
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to announce new Omicron measures: at-home tests, help for hospitals
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- With the Omicron variant on the move nationwide, President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce changes to his winter COVID-19 plan -- which will now include 500 million rapid coronavirus tests.
Some places in U.S. -- mostly in the West -- expected to see white Christmas
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Some places in U.S. -- mostly in the West -- expected to see white Christmas
Criteria for a white Christmas centers around having at least an inch of snow on the ground for the holiday -- a qualification that may be easy for some in the U.S. to achieve this Christmas.
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after contact with infected staffer
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after contact with infected staffer
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 Monday after he was in close contact on Friday with a staffer who tested positive for the virus over the weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai soars to 375 in Philippines
Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai soars to 375 in Philippines
First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
P&G recalls dry shampoo, conditioner sprays over cancer-causing chemical
P&G recalls dry shampoo, conditioner sprays over cancer-causing chemical
U.S. urges Russia to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border
U.S. urges Russia to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement