Secret Service names pandemic fraud recovery chief as stolen benefits near $100B

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service named a pandemic fraud recovery coordinator Tuesday, saying stolen benefits are nearing $100 billion.

Roy Dotson, formerly assistant special agent in charge of the Jacksonville, Fla., field office will assume the role.

"The Secret Service currently has more than 900 active criminal investigations into fraud specific to pandemic-related relief funds," Dotson said in a news release. "Every state has been hit, some harder than others."

The Secret Service is using its Cyber Fraud Task Forces to partner with federal, state, local and tribal governments, law enforcement and others to deal with pandemic funds fraud.

Dotson told CNN that pandemic fraud is "enormous.".

Over two years, the Secret Service has seized over $1.2 billion in fraudulent COVID-19 relief money.

Dotson said the goal with this accelerated anti pandemic fraud effort is to maximize the investigative impact and seize as much stolen pandemic money as possible.