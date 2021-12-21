Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2021 / 4:31 PM

Secret Service names pandemic fraud recovery chief as stolen benefits near $100B

By Doug Cunningham

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service named a pandemic fraud recovery coordinator Tuesday, saying stolen benefits are nearing $100 billion.

Roy Dotson, formerly assistant special agent in charge of the Jacksonville, Fla., field office will assume the role.

Advertisement

"The Secret Service currently has more than 900 active criminal investigations into fraud specific to pandemic-related relief funds," Dotson said in a news release. "Every state has been hit, some harder than others."

The Secret Service is using its Cyber Fraud Task Forces to partner with federal, state, local and tribal governments, law enforcement and others to deal with pandemic funds fraud.

Dotson told CNN that pandemic fraud is "enormous.".

Over two years, the Secret Service has seized over $1.2 billion in fraudulent COVID-19 relief money.

Dotson said the goal with this accelerated anti pandemic fraud effort is to maximize the investigative impact and seize as much stolen pandemic money as possible.

Read More

NCAA player charged with fraud over COVID-19 unemployment benefits Man gets prison for buying Lamborghini, Rolex with COVID-19 relief funds Ex-NFL player Joshua Bellamy sentenced to 3 years for PPP fraud

Latest Headlines

Biden announces more access to COVID-19 tests, military help for hospitals
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden announces more access to COVID-19 tests, military help for hospitals
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- With the Omicron variant rising nationwide, President Joe Biden addressed the country on Tuesday afternoon, announcing changes to his winter COVID-19 plan, including an additional 500 million rapid coronavirus tests.
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge has upheld a felony obstruction charge that prosecutors have relied on in proceedings against the Oath Keepers in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Kellogg's workers ratify agreement, ending 11-week strike
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Kellogg's workers ratify agreement, ending 11-week strike
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Kellogg's workers ratified a deal Tuesday that ends an 11-week strike. The Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers international union workers approved a new five-year contract.
U.S. population grows by slowest rate in history, Census figures show
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. population grows by slowest rate in history, Census figures show
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. population grew by 0.1% in 2021, the slowest rate in the country's history, according to Census Bureau data released Tuesday.
California's new congressional map a boost for Democrats, experts say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California's new congressional map a boost for Democrats, experts say
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A new California congressional map drawn by an independent commission appears to give Democrats a slight advantage in the state, political watchers say.
NCAA player charged with fraud over COVID-19 unemployment benefits
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NCAA player charged with fraud over COVID-19 unemployment benefits
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Jackson State University football player Abdul-Malik McClain was arrested Monday in California on fraud charges related to COVID-related unemployment benefits.
World's first SMS message, 'Merry Christmas," sold for $120,600 at Paris auction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
World's first SMS message, 'Merry Christmas," sold for $120,600 at Paris auction
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The world's first SMS message, "Merry Christmas," sold Tuesday at the Aguttes auction house in Paris for $120,600.
Search for 4-year-old Lina Khil continues into second day
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Search for 4-year-old Lina Khil continues into second day
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Officials from the San Antonio Police Department said Tuesday that the search for a missing 3-year-old is ongoing.
Report cites 'operational failures' in handling of Jussie Smollett case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report cites 'operational failures' in handling of Jussie Smollett case
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A special prosecutor's report found "operational failures" in Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office's handling of the case against former Empire actor Jussie Smollett.
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker activates National Guard to help hospitals in COVID-19 surge
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker activates National Guard to help hospitals in COVID-19 surge
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker activated the National Guard to help hospitals deal with an increase in coronavirus cases while calling for, but not ordering, face masks to be worn indoors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai soars to 375 in Philippines
Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai soars to 375 in Philippines
First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M
British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M
Rite Aid to shutter 63 U.S. locations in 'first phase' of closures
Rite Aid to shutter 63 U.S. locations in 'first phase' of closures
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement