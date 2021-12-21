Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2021 / 7:57 PM

Michael Flynn sues Jan. 6 committee to block release of phone records

By Daniel Uria
Michael Flynn sues Jan. 6 committee to block release of phone records
Michael Flynn leaves a pro-Trump rally at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on December 12, 2020. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Michael Flynn, former President Donald Trump's national security adviser, sued the House subcommittee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots to block a subpoena for his phone records.

In the lawsuit, Flynn's attorneys argue that the committee does not have the legal authority to request the records, in part because he was a private citizen at the time of the riots, according to documents obtained by The New York Times.

Advertisement

"Like many Americans in late 2020, and to this day, General Flynn has sincerely held concerns about the integrity of the 2020 elections," the suit states. "It is not a crime to hold such beliefs, regardless of whether they are correct or mistaken, to discuss them with others, to associate with those who share the same belief, or to ask the government to address such political concerns."

The Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed Flynn in November, seeking his records and ordering him to testify.

RELATED Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

In its announcement, the committee said Flynn allegedly attended a Dec. 18, 2020, meeting in the White House where participants discussed "seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers" and alleging widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Advertisement

It also noted that Flynn gave an interview on Newsmax TV discussing foreign influence on the election and referencing a purported precedent for "deploying military troops and declaring martial law to 'rerun' the election."

Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election but later rescinded the plea and was pardoned by Trump last November.

RELATED Rep. Scott Perry declines to give info to committee probing Capitol attack

Earlier this month, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows sued the committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an effort to block the release of his phone records to the panel.

Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot against the Electoral College vote count on January 6, 2021, in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden, prompting a lockdown of the Capitol Building. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Roger Stone invokes Fifth Amendment before Jan. 6 panel

Latest Headlines

Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge has upheld a felony obstruction charge that prosecutors have relied on in proceedings against the Oath Keepers in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Federal prisoners allowed to continue home confinement during pandemic
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal prisoners allowed to continue home confinement during pandemic
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday that it will allow federal inmates who had previously been released to serve home confinement because of the threat of COVID-19 in prisons to remain at home.
NYC pushes COVID-19 booster shots with $100 incentives
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYC pushes COVID-19 booster shots with $100 incentives
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that his city will start offering $100 incentives to people who get a COVID-19 booster shot.
Dow rises 560 points as markets bounce back from Omicron-fueled dip
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow rises 560 points as markets bounce back from Omicron-fueled dip
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. markets posted gains Tuesday, bouncing back after three negative sessions fueled by concerns over the rapidly spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant.
Biden announces more access to COVID-19 tests, military help for hospitals
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden announces more access to COVID-19 tests, military help for hospitals
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- With the Omicron variant rising nationwide, President Joe Biden addressed the country on Tuesday afternoon, announcing changes to his winter COVID-19 plan, including an additional 500 million rapid coronavirus tests.
Secret Service names pandemic fraud recovery chief as stolen benefits near $100B
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Secret Service names pandemic fraud recovery chief as stolen benefits near $100B
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service named a pandemic fraud recovery coordinator Tuesday, saying stolen benefits are nearing $100 billion.
Kellogg's workers ratify agreement, ending 11-week strike
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kellogg's workers ratify agreement, ending 11-week strike
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Kellogg's workers ratified a deal Tuesday that ends an 11-week strike. The Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers international union workers approved a new five-year contract.
U.S. population grows by slowest rate in history, Census figures show
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. population grows by slowest rate in history, Census figures show
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. population grew by 0.1% in 2021, the slowest rate in the country's history, according to Census Bureau data released Tuesday.
California's new congressional map a boost for Democrats, experts say
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California's new congressional map a boost for Democrats, experts say
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A new California congressional map drawn by an independent commission appears to give Democrats a slight advantage in the state, political watchers say.
NCAA player charged with fraud over COVID-19 unemployment benefits
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NCAA player charged with fraud over COVID-19 unemployment benefits
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Jackson State University football player Abdul-Malik McClain was arrested Monday in California on fraud charges related to COVID-related unemployment benefits.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M
British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M
Biden announces more access to COVID-19 tests, military help for hospitals
Biden announces more access to COVID-19 tests, military help for hospitals
Rite Aid to shutter 63 U.S. locations in 'first phase' of closures
Rite Aid to shutter 63 U.S. locations in 'first phase' of closures
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement