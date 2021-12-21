Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2021 / 5:04 PM

Dow rises 560 points as markets bounce back from Omicron-fueled dip

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow rises 560 points as markets bounce back from Omicron-fueled dip
U.S. markets posted gains Tuesday, bouncing back after three negative sessions fueled by concerns over the rapidly spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 560 points on Tuesday as markets bounced back after three consecutive days of losses brought on by concerns related to the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The blue-chip index gained 1.6% at the end of trading Tuesday, while the broader S&P 500 rose 1.78% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 2.4%.

Advertisement

Markets got a boost as President Joe Biden outlined his administration's plans to deal with the Omicron surge, including stepping up vaccination efforts, sending 1,000 military medical personnel to back up hospitals and purchasing 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests to send to Americans who request them beginning in 2022.

Tuesday's gains came after the Dow lost more than 1,000 points in the previous three sessions.

RELATED Electric truck startup Nikola settles fraud charges for $125 million

Timothy Lesko, principal at Granite Investment Advisors, told CNBC that markets "could see a rally" if Omicron-induced illness turns out to be milder than other variants.

"The market seems to be reacting to a short-term oversold position," said Lesko. "Omicron and its unknown effect is creating significant volatility. Bonds were over bought, stocks were over sold and now we seek to find answers."

Advertisement

The 10-year treasury yield bounced back to near 1.5% and oil prices also rebounded 2.5% to above $70 per barrel.

RELATED Boston mayor announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Stocks that would benefit from widespread economic reopening such as travel and entertainment stocks saw gains Tuesday as Carnival Cruise Line gained 8.73%, United Airlines rose 6.89% and Delta increased 5.91%.

Rite Aid stock shot up 21.27% after the pharmacy chain announced it would close up to 63 underperforming locations in the coming months.

Conversely, shares of Pfizer fell 3.39% and Merck dropped 1.14% amid expectations that the Food and Drug Administration will approve at-home COVID-19 treatment pills from the two drugmakers.

RELATED World Economic Forum postpones Davos Agenda 2022 over COVID-19 concerns

Elsewhere semiconductor companies saw a boost as Micron stock rose 10.54%, AMD stock gained 6.22% and NXP Semiconductors increased 3.09%.

Nike shares gained 6.2% after posting better-than-expected earnings, while Macy's stock rose 5.39% amid broad gains for retailers.

Latest Headlines

NYC pushes COVID-19 booster shots with $100 incentives
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
NYC pushes COVID-19 booster shots with $100 incentives
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that his city will start offering $100 incentives to people who get a COVID-19 booster shot.
Biden announces more access to COVID-19 tests, military help for hospitals
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden announces more access to COVID-19 tests, military help for hospitals
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- With the Omicron variant rising nationwide, President Joe Biden addressed the country on Tuesday afternoon, announcing changes to his winter COVID-19 plan, including an additional 500 million rapid coronavirus tests.
Secret Service names pandemic fraud recovery chief as stolen benefits near $100B
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Secret Service names pandemic fraud recovery chief as stolen benefits near $100B
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service named a pandemic fraud recovery coordinator Tuesday, saying stolen benefits are nearing $100 billion.
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge has upheld a felony obstruction charge that prosecutors have relied on in proceedings against the Oath Keepers in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Kellogg's workers ratify agreement, ending 11-week strike
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kellogg's workers ratify agreement, ending 11-week strike
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Kellogg's workers ratified a deal Tuesday that ends an 11-week strike. The Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers international union workers approved a new five-year contract.
U.S. population grows by slowest rate in history, Census figures show
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. population grows by slowest rate in history, Census figures show
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. population grew by 0.1% in 2021, the slowest rate in the country's history, according to Census Bureau data released Tuesday.
California's new congressional map a boost for Democrats, experts say
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California's new congressional map a boost for Democrats, experts say
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A new California congressional map drawn by an independent commission appears to give Democrats a slight advantage in the state, political watchers say.
NCAA player charged with fraud over COVID-19 unemployment benefits
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NCAA player charged with fraud over COVID-19 unemployment benefits
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Jackson State University football player Abdul-Malik McClain was arrested Monday in California on fraud charges related to COVID-related unemployment benefits.
World's first SMS message, 'Merry Christmas," sold for $120,600 at Paris auction
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
World's first SMS message, 'Merry Christmas," sold for $120,600 at Paris auction
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The world's first SMS message, "Merry Christmas," sold Tuesday at the Aguttes auction house in Paris for $120,600.
Search for 4-year-old Lina Khil continues into second day
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Search for 4-year-old Lina Khil continues into second day
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Officials from the San Antonio Police Department said Tuesday that the search for a missing 3-year-old is ongoing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M
British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M
Rite Aid to shutter 63 U.S. locations in 'first phase' of closures
Rite Aid to shutter 63 U.S. locations in 'first phase' of closures
Biden announces more access to COVID-19 tests, military help for hospitals
Biden announces more access to COVID-19 tests, military help for hospitals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement