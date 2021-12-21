Trending
Dec. 21, 2021 / 2:33 PM

California's new congressional map a boost for Democrats, experts say

By Clyde Hughes
The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, D.C., on December 9. California's redistricting has been watched closely as the country's most populous state with nearly 40 million people.  Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A new California congressional map drawn by an independent commission appears to give Democrats a slight advantage in the state, political watchers say.

The map was drawn by the 14-member commission, made up of five Democrats, five Republicans and four independents. The final version of the map was completed on Monday night.

Alicia Fernandez, chair of the commission, said there were strong opinions expressed in drafting the new map.

"There was robust discussion in terms of how these maps should be drawn," Fernandez told Cal Matters.

RELATED Biden administration sues Texas over GOP-led redistricting maps

The commission had to account for having one less seat because of new Census figures.

"We know that not everyone will be happy, but I feel that they are fair maps for Californians," Fernandez said.

The public will get a chance to comment on the map for three days before the commission completes its final report and delivers it to California's secretary of state.

RELATED Long Beach Democrat Alan Lowenthal will not seek re-election

Some Republicans have questioned the way that the map gives GOP Reps. Mike Garcia, David Valadao and Michelle Steel more Democratic-leaning areas in their district.

At the same time, Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who holds a competitive seat in Orange County, also gets a boost with more Democrats in her district, as would Democratic Rep. Mike Levin.

"California's 'independent' redistricting commission is producing wildly contorted congressional lines that rival the extreme gerrymanders in Illinois and Maryland," National Republican Redistricting Trust Executive Director Adam Kincaid said, according to Politico.

RELATED Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he won't run for re-election in 2022

California's redistricting has been watched closely as the country's most populous state with nearly 40 million people. The state is largely Democratic and hasn't voted for a Republican presidential candidate since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

