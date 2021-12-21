Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2021 / 12:27 AM

Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after contact with infected staffer

By Daniel Uria
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after contact with infected staffer
President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 Monday after he was in close contact on Friday with a staffer who tested positive for the virus over the weekend. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 after coming in close proximity with a staffer who tested positive for the virus, the White House said Monday.

A "mid-level staff member, who does not regularly have contact with the president" tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning after the staff member had spent about 30 minutes in the proximity of Biden on Air Force One on Friday as he traveled from South Carolina to Pennsylvania, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Advertisement

Psaki said that Biden received a negative antigen test on Sunday as part of his regular testing and also turned in a negative PCR test on Monday after learning of the staffer's positive test.

Biden will be tested again on Wednesday, she added.

"As CDC guidance does not require fully vaccinated people to quarantine after an exposure, the president will continue with his daily schedule," said Psaki.

The staff member is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot and tested negative prior to boarding Air force one and did not begin to experience symptoms until Sunday, the statement added.

Advertisement

The news comes as Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Corey Booker, D-N.J., both announced Sunday that they had tested positive for "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

Read More

First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston Daily COVID-19 cases up 10% for week as U.S. prepares for Omicron surge Study: Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines less effective in seniors with chronic health woes

Latest Headlines

First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Health officials in Houston on Monday said a man in his 50s died after contracting the Omicron COVID-19 variant, becoming the first reported death from the new strain in the country.
Prosecutors call Ghislaine Maxwell a 'sophisticated predator'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Prosecutors call Ghislaine Maxwell a 'sophisticated predator'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Prosecutors called alleged Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell a "sophisticated predator" during closing arguments Monday.
DHS to make 20,000 additional H-2B visas available for temporary workers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DHS to make 20,000 additional H-2B visas available for temporary workers
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labor on Monday announced that it will make 20,000 additional temporary worker visas in winter for the first time.
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A magnitude 6.2 earthquake off the coast of California, setting off warning alarms Monday afternoon, but the U.S. Geological Survey said no risk of a tsunami existed.
Bidens welcome new puppy, Commander, to White House
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Bidens welcome new puppy, Commander, to White House
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A new puppy was spotted at the White House as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed Commander to their family Monday.
Daily COVID-19 cases up 10% for week as U.S. prepares for Omicron surge
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Daily COVID-19 cases up 10% for week as U.S. prepares for Omicron surge
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The United States is averaging more than 130,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, a 10% increase in just one week, as officials prepared for a surge triggered by the Omicron variant.
All-electric Mustang taxi takes to NYC streets, entire fleet to follow
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
All-electric Mustang taxi takes to NYC streets, entire fleet to follow
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The first all-electric Ford Mustang Mach E to serve as a taxi took to the streets of New York City on Monday, the first in an expected 50-vehicle fleet.
Stocks tumble on fears of Omicron surge, setback to Biden's spending plan
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Stocks tumble on fears of Omicron surge, setback to Biden's spending plan
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Stocks tumbled Monday as investors began the shortened trading week on fears over the surging Omicron COVID-19 variant and the setback to President Joe Biden's social spending bill.
EPA tightening mileage rules for new cars to curb tailpipe pollution
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
EPA tightening mileage rules for new cars to curb tailpipe pollution
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued new regulations on Monday, tightening fuel mileage requirements on new cars and light-duty trucks.
Record warmth to roast parts of U.S. on Christmas
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Record warmth to roast parts of U.S. on Christmas
Record warmth has been a common occurrence around the U.S. this December. As Christmas draws near, the Southeast and south-central United States are likely to continue this legacy with more records likely to be broken.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Push to ban books in Texas schools spreads to public libraries
Push to ban books in Texas schools spreads to public libraries
Atmospheric river could snarl travel in the West as Christmas nears
Atmospheric river could snarl travel in the West as Christmas nears
P&G recalls dry shampoo, conditioner sprays over cancer-causing chemical
P&G recalls dry shampoo, conditioner sprays over cancer-causing chemical
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
U.S. urges Russia to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border
U.S. urges Russia to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement