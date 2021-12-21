Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after contact with infected staffer

President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 Monday after he was in close contact on Friday with a staffer who tested positive for the virus over the weekend. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 after coming in close proximity with a staffer who tested positive for the virus, the White House said Monday. A "mid-level staff member, who does not regularly have contact with the president" tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning after the staff member had spent about 30 minutes in the proximity of Biden on Air Force One on Friday as he traveled from South Carolina to Pennsylvania, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. Advertisement

Psaki said that Biden received a negative antigen test on Sunday as part of his regular testing and also turned in a negative PCR test on Monday after learning of the staffer's positive test.

Biden will be tested again on Wednesday, she added.

"As CDC guidance does not require fully vaccinated people to quarantine after an exposure, the president will continue with his daily schedule," said Psaki.

The staff member is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot and tested negative prior to boarding Air force one and did not begin to experience symptoms until Sunday, the statement added.

Advertisement

The news comes as Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Corey Booker, D-N.J., both announced Sunday that they had tested positive for "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.