Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after contact with infected staffer

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 after coming in close proximity with a staffer who tested positive for the virus, the White House said Monday.
A "mid-level staff member, who does not regularly have contact with the president" tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning after the staff member had spent about 30 minutes in the proximity of Biden on Air Force One on Friday as he traveled from South Carolina to Pennsylvania, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.