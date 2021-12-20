Atmospheric river could snarl travel in the West as Christmas nears

Heavy snowfall in the Corbett area. E Bell Rd is closed due to a downed tree. Roads are becoming very slick. pic.twitter.com/tqbQBRKjGJ— Multnomah Co. Sheriff's Office (@MultCoSO) December 19, 2021

Dec. 20 -- An atmospheric river, or a plume of tropical moisture in the atmosphere, is expected to build into the West Coast this week, bringing inordinate amounts of rain and snow to the drought-weary region and impacting travel as Christmas nears.

Rain and snow slammed the Northwest over the weekend, particularly around Portland and Pendleton, Ore., where thick snowflakes were falling across portions of Clark, Multnomah and Clackamas counties late Saturday and early Sunday. Rain fell at Santiam Junction, as shown on highway cameras.

Flakes stuck to cars and grass in Vancouver, Wash., but melted upon contact with roadways, while heavy snowfall was filmed in the Corbett area of Multnomah County, causing roads to become slick. Portland, Ore., also recorded its first measurable snowfall of the season with 0.2 of an inch by early Sunday before the city even fell below freezing.

Heavy rain caused the Marys River near Philomath, Ore., to approach minor flooding stage early Monday, which typically results in lowland and agricultural flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Early last week, the Southwest also had its fair share of precipitation as moisture moved onshore and brought over 3 inches of rain to San Francisco in one day on Dec. 13. Los Angeles International Airport reported over an inch of rain the following day, Dec. 14, while downtown received over 2 inches.

The storm track delivering this precipitation continued to target the northern half of the West on Sunday as most of the Southwest experienced dry conditions.

The opposite was true across the Northwest as valley rain and mountain snow continued to fall on Sunday. Rain continued in Portland and Eugene, Ore., while snow fell late Sunday in Great Falls and Bozeman, Mont. From there, the focus of rain and snow will begin to wobble and vary each day.

"Precipitation is expected to return northward into Washington and northern Oregon on Monday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson.

On Tuesday, the storm track is forecast to shift southward, returning the focus of precipitation to the Southwest, but there can still be some lingering snow and rain in the coastal Northwest early in the week.

RELATED Southeast soaker could spark severe weather in Florida before Christmas

"The storm still spinning offshore will send another cold front toward the coast," explained Adamson.

Later Wednesday, a major storm is likely to begin across the West and produce rain and snow from Washington to Southern California.

"A sharp dip in the jet stream later this week will set the stage for a building atmospheric river into the West," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde.

California cities like Redding, Sacramento, San Francisco, Fresno and Los Angeles can all experience 1-2 inches of rainfall from Wednesday to Saturday, with higher amounts in the mountains where temperatures are high enough for rain to fall.

"This pattern will lead to another round of heavy rain and mountain snow for the region," said Rinde.

AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists are forecasting 3-6 inches of snow to fall in Reno, Nev., from Wednesday to Saturday, with up to 2 feet of snow in the Cascades and 2-4 feet across the Sierra Nevada.

Such heavy precipitation could cause local flash flooding along with mudslides in burn scar areas, disrupting travel and producing extra traffic for shoppers. This could also delay last-minute packages before Christmas arrives. Motorists are urged to use caution and plan extra time to travel to their destinations.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the Sierra Nevada Mountains from Tuesday through Sunday, warning commuters of difficult to impossible travel. Heavy snow can cause damage to trees and power lines across the area.

"While this may be disruptive for holiday travelers, this is still a much-needed event for the region given the short-fall of rain for the last several years," Rinde said.

Nearly half of the West is in extreme drought. In fact, the only part of the region that's not at least abnormally dry is the far Northwest, where heavy rain flooded western Washington and northwestern Oregon earlier in the season.

Drought conditions are particularly bad across central California, where more than 80% of the state is in extreme drought and nearly a third in exceptional drought. Since the beginning of 2021, Los Angeles has only had 55% of its average precipitation, with Palmdale at only a quarter of its yearly normal as the year approaches its end. Palm Springs also makes the list with a third of its yearly average.

The storm may also drag enough cold air into the Northwest to drop snow levels below 1,000 feet in elevation, potentially bringing wintry weather to places like Seattle and Portland next weekend, according to the long-range team. This could result in disruptions to travel and commerce around the holiday, though ski resorts could have some success from consistent snow and cold conditions.

This active weather pattern is not expected to ease up too much next week, either, leading to post-holiday travel stress. AccuWeather forecasters will continue to monitor the upcoming storms and report with the latest updates.

