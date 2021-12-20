Stocks tumble on fears of Omicron surge, setback to Biden's spending plan

Some of the greatest declines were seen in travel, entertainment and retail stocks, whose fortunes are directly tied to government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions. United Airlines fell 3.7% and Darden Restaurants, whose holdings include Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse, lost 3.5%.
The energy sector also took a significant hit as U.S. crude oil prices tumbled 3% to below $69 per barrel as investors worried that new restrictions might cut into energy demand.
Representatives of Zynga throw hats in the air at the opening bell on Monday at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The sell-off came after the World Health Organization said Omicron cases are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in countries where transmissions are documented. European leaders reacted by imposing new restrictions on Friday and over the weekend.
Analysts blamed some of Monday's market downturn on Sen. Joe Manchin's surprise announcement Sunday that he would not support President Joe Biden's $2 trillion Build Back Better social spending agenda.
Without the West Virginia Democrat's support, the measure, with its billion of dollars in economic stimulus spending, is unlikely to pass the Senate.