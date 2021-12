Procter & Gamble said there haven't been any reports of issues related to the recalled products, and it's making the move "out of an abundance of caution." Photo courtesy Procter & Gamble

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Procter & Gamble has issued a voluntary recall involving some of its conditioners and shampoos in the United States and Canada due to the presence of a potentially cancer-causing chemical. The recall covers nearly three dozen products that were found to have increased and "unexpected" levels of the carcinogen benzene.

The recall affects dry shampoo spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterl<ss.

The company warned that exposure to benzene through inhalation, orally and through the skin could result in leukemia and blood cancer in the bone marrow.

Procter & Gamble said there haven't been any reports of issues related to the recalled products, and it's making the move "out of an abundance of caution."

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," the company said in a statement.

The company produces mousses, hairsprays, liquid shampoos and conditioners and styling products.

Last month, the conglomerate recalled Old Spice and Secret aerosol sprays after similarly detecting a presence of benzene.

Click here for more information about the Procter & Gamble recall.

