Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he tested positive for breakthrough COVID-19

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday that he's tested positive for COVID-19 -- which amounts to a breakthrough case because he's been fully vaccinated. Hogan said he was diagnosed with a rapid test. Advertisement

"This morning, as part of my regular testing routine, I received a positive rapid test for COVID-19," he tweeted. "I have been vaccinated and boosted, and I am feeling fine at the moment."

Hogan's test comes amid surges in coronavirus cases nationwide -- largely, experts believe, due to the more transmissible Omicron variant.

"As the Omicron variant becomes dominant, I want to urge you to get vaccinated or get your booster shot as soon as possible," Hogan added.

A spokesperson for the governor said Hogan was still awaiting the results of a PCR test, which is more thorough and reliable in detecting COVID-19.

Maryland health officials have confirmed almost 600,000 cases and 11,000 deaths to date.

Hogan was treated for for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2015 shortly into his first term as governor. He was diagnosed as cancer-free in 2020.