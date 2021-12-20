Jury gets case after closing arguments in trial of ex-officer Kim Potter

1/5

The manslaughter case against former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kimberly Potter went to the jury Monday after closing arguments. File Photo courtesy of the Hennepin County Jail

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Minnesota jury began deliberations Monday in the trial of former police officer Kim Potter, who is accused of manslaughter in the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright earlier this year. Prosecutors and defense attorneys wrapped up their closing arguments in a Minneapolis courtroom during a morning session, and the case was handed over to the panel of 12 jurors shortly before 1 p.m. local time. Advertisement

Potter, a former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer, faces one count each of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter for shooting Wright to death during an April 11 traffic stop after mistakenly reaching for a gun rather than a Taser.

Video of the incident shows officers trying to arrest Wright, a Black man, on an outstanding warrant. He then gets back in his vehicle. Potter, who is White, pulled out her firearm and shot him, but later said she meant to use her stun gun.

Potter resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department two days after the shooting, which triggered days of often tense protests in the Minneapolis suburb.

Prosecutors claim Potter's conduct during the incident was reckless, negligent and deserving of a conviction, while her attorneys portrayed the former officer as blameless in a fatal incident that was caused because Wright broke away and tried to flee from arresting officers.

During Monday's closing arguments, Assistant Minnesota Attorney Erin Eldridge said Potter's shooting of Wright "was no little oopsie. This was a colossal screw-up. A blunder of epic proportions."

Despite being trained for years to avoid fatal escalations, Potter "betrayed her badge and she betrayed her oath. She betrayed Daunte Wright and her fellow officers, too, and her conduct was criminal," the prosecutor said.

Eldridge attempted to refute defense claims that Wright "is somehow to blame in causing his own death," arguing, "this case is about the defendant's rash and reckless conduct. It's not about [Potter] being a nice person or a good person. Even nice people have to obey the law."

Defense attorney Earl Gray, however, reiterated in his summation that Wright, rather than Potter, bears responsibility for the shooting.

"That's what caused this whole incident," Gray argued. "If he had gone and went with these officers, go in the squad car, go take your ride downtown, and it's over."

Potter, he said, "didn't cause this and she had a right to use deadly force" in that situation.

He challenged the idea that Potter's actions were reckless because "she didn't know she had a gun" rather than a Taser in her hand at the moment.

"How can you recklessly, consciously handle a gun if you don't know you have it?" he asked the jury.