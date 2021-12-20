All-electric Mustang taxi takes to NYC streets, entire fleet to follow

1/4

Gravity's first Ford Mustang Mach E electric entered the New York City yellow taxi fleet on Monday. The company expects to eventually have a fleet of at least 50 electric vehicle, made up the Mustang and Tesla Model Y. Photo courtesy of gravitymobility.com

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The first all-electric Ford Mustang Mach E to serve as a taxi took to the streets of New York City on Monday, the first in an expected 50-vehicle fleet. Adorned in the traditional taxi yellow (Dupont M6284, which is a Ford code for school bus yellow, or its equivalent), the Mustang is operated by Gravity.

The startup company operates and focuses on electric vehicle fleets and supporting infrastructure like charging stations.

The New York-based company intends to eventually operate a fleet of at least 50 cabs as part of the city's yellow taxi fleet. The fleet will be made up of the Mach E and Tesla Model Y electric vehicles. Its first Model Y is now undergoing final inspection.

In a statement, the company says "riders will experience the most advanced taxi to ever hit the streets -- all for the standard, predictable cab fare."

The cabs will be available through the standard yellow taxi apps.

"We've designed our fleet to be the smartest, safest and most sustainable taxi to ever hit the road -- something any New Yorker or visitor would be excited to flag down. We want our advanced EV fleet to not only help reinvigorate the NYC yellow taxi, but help reenergize the city and pull it toward a cleaner future," Gravity CEO and founder Moshe Cohen said in a statement.

The cars will be charged during overnight hours at Gravity's charging space in Midtown Manhattan.