Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 20, 2021 / 1:41 PM

Sen. Chuck Schumer vows Senate vote on Build Back Better in 2022

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Sen. Chuck Schumer vows Senate vote on Build Back Better in 2022
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters on November 30. He vowed Monday that the upper chamber will vote on the social spending bill known as Build Back Better in the new year. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Monday that the upper chamber will vote on the social spending bill known as Build Back Better in the new year.

Schumer, D-N.Y., made the assurance in response to comments made by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to Fox News Sunday that he would not vote for the bill, angering Democratic leadership and earning a rebuke from the White House for his "inexplicable reversal."

Advertisement

"Senators should be aware that the Senate will, in fact, consider the Build Back Better Act, very early in the new year so that every member of this body has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television," Schumer said in a letter to his colleagues.

"We are going to vote on a revised version of the House-passed Build Back Better Act -- and we will keep voting on it until we get something done."

Advertisement
RELATED Sen. Manchin says he cannot vote for the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill

The $1.7 trillion spending plan includes funding for items including child care and the fight against climate change.

Manchin said he could not support the bill because he would not be able to explain supporting it to voters in West Virginia, citing factors including inflation worries, the COVID-19 pandemic and "geopolitical unrest."

Schumer said most members of the party were disappointed by the decision to delay floor consideration of the social spending bill because Manchin "could not come to an agreement" with President Joe Biden.

RELATED Biden touts drug cost benefits of Build Back Better social spending bill

"However, neither that delay, nor other recent pronouncements, will deter us from continuing to try to find a way forward. We simply cannot give up. We must and we will keep fighting to deliver for working families," Schumer said.

In his letter, Schumer also warned Republicans that the Senate would consider changes to "any rules which prevent us from debating and reaching final conclusion on important legislation" if members of the rival party filibuster during legislation debates.

"Members on both sides have spent years bemoaning Senate gridlock, yearning for the Senate to operate as it once did -- with members participating, legislating, debating, publicly choosing a side," Schumer said. "That is how the Senate worked before rules were weaponized to allow a minority of senators to prevent the body from mere consideration of legislation."

Advertisement
RELATED White House unveils plan to replace lead pipes in U.S., set new water quality standards

Manchin responded with comments Monday to Hoppy Kercheval of West Virginia's MetroNews.

"I knew what they could and could not do. They just never realized it, because they figured: 'Surely to God, we can move one person. Surely, we can badger and beat one person up. Surely, we can get enough protesters to make that person uncomfortable enough,'" Manchin said during the interview.

"Well guess what: I'm from West Virginia. I'm not from where they're from. And they can just beat the living crap out of people and think they'll be submissive, period."

Manchin's refusal to support the bill was key to passing it in the evenly divided Senate, where all 50 Democratic/independent members would need to vote for it, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tiebreaker.

The bill passed in the House in November by a vote of 220-213 with unanimous disapproval from Republicans and just one Democratic vote against its passage.

Latest Headlines

NYC considers more COVID-19 restrictions for New Year's Eve in Times Square
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
NYC considers more COVID-19 restrictions for New Year's Eve in Times Square
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to decide this week if the city will implement further limits on the iconic New Year's Eve celebration that draws thousands to Times Square.
Authorities flag 455 social media accounts linked to illegal border crossings at Belarus
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Authorities flag 455 social media accounts linked to illegal border crossings at Belarus
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Europol agents targeted 455 social media accounts for encouraging illegal immigration from Belarus to Europe as a result of a large-scale referral action, the agency reported Monday.
Stocks tumble on fears of Omicron surge, setback to Biden's spending plan
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Stocks tumble on fears of Omicron surge, setback to Biden's spending plan
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Stocks tumbled Monday as investors began the shortened trading week on fears over the surging Omicron COVID-19 variant and the setback to President Joe Biden's social spending bill.
Rep. Stephanie Murphy says she won't run for new term
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Rep. Stephanie Murphy says she won't run for new term
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., co-chair of the moderate Blue Dog Coalition, announced in a video that she will not seek re-election next year.
Missionaries say they escaped Haitian captives, were not freed
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Missionaries say they escaped Haitian captives, were not freed
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Ohio-based missionaries who were held captive by Haitian gang members since October were not freed last week but made a nighttime escape across rugged terrain until a stranger called for help, officials said.
Trump sues N.Y. AG Letitia James to stop 'bitter' fraud investigation into his business
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump sues N.Y. AG Letitia James to stop 'bitter' fraud investigation into his business
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against New York Attorney General Letitia James in a bid to stop her two-year civil investigation into questions about his business practices.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he tested positive for breakthrough COVID-19
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he tested positive for breakthrough COVID-19
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday that he's tested positive for COVID-19 -- which amounts to a breakthrough case because he's been fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccine promoters struggle to get Calif. farmworkers boosted
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine promoters struggle to get Calif. farmworkers boosted
COACHELLA, Calif., Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Community health organizations are struggling to provide booster shots for the Latino community -- whose members account for more than half of COVID-19 cases in California.
Oracle to pay record $28 billion for medical e-records company Cerner
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oracle to pay record $28 billion for medical e-records company Cerner
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Software developer Oracle announced on Monday that it has agreed to buy electronic medical records company Cerner for close to $30 billion -- the largest acquisition in the company's history.
White House touts Bears Ears National Monument as conservation accomplishment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House touts Bears Ears National Monument as conservation accomplishment
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The White House highlighted restored protections for national parks, including the controversial Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments in Utah as conservation accomplishments.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trevor Noah sues NYC hospital, orthopedic surgeon for 'grievous injuries' because of 'negligence'
Trevor Noah sues NYC hospital, orthopedic surgeon for 'grievous injuries' because of 'negligence'
Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Corey Booker test positive for COVID-19
Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Corey Booker test positive for COVID-19
Push to ban books in Texas schools spreads to public libraries
Push to ban books in Texas schools spreads to public libraries
Southeast soaker could spark severe weather in Florida before Christmas
Southeast soaker could spark severe weather in Florida before Christmas
Atmospheric river could snarl travel in the West as Christmas nears
Atmospheric river could snarl travel in the West as Christmas nears
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement