Boston mayor announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

1/2

Boston has announced that has announced that indoor spaces including restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues will require proof of COVID-19 vaccines beginning Jan. 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday that indoor spaces including restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues will require proof of COVID-19 vaccines beginning Jan. 15. Wu also announced that anyone working in such places requiring patrons to be vaccinated will also need to be vaccinated to work, according to the city's website. Indoor mask mandates instituted in August will remain in effect. Advertisement

The city will also require all city employees to have received their first dose of a vaccine by Jan. 15 with the second dose completed by Feb. 15, removing an option that workers had to receive regular testing rather than get vaccinated.

"Vaccines are the most powerful tool we have to fight this pandemic. Vaccination saves lives, and closing vaccination gaps is the best way to support and protect our communities, businesses, and cultural institutions during this pandemic," Wu said in a statement.

City data shows that there have been 93,646 cases of COVID-19 in Boston with 1,488 deaths as of Thursday.

"Boston is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. New positive cases have increased 89% compared to two weeks ago, and we are now averaging 369 new cases per day," according to the city website.

Advertisement

There are about 229 adult COVID-19 hospitalizations per day, which is more than 60% higher than two weeks ago, according to city data.

Boston officials said in the announcement that 79% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 67% of the population are considered fully vaccinated. Just 31% of Boston residents have received a booster shot.

Business patrons will be able to show proof of vaccination with their physical Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine card or a digital image of it, as well as any other official immunization record or COVID-19 vaccine verification mobile application.

Boston officials noted that the proof of vaccination mandates will not apply to restaurants exclusively providing food for takeout or outdoor dining, or charitable establishments like soup kitchens.

Businesses will not be required to reasonably accommodate patrons who claim to have exemptions for receiving vaccines, including those with medical reasons. Inspectors with the city will enforce the mandate and those who violate the order can receive fines and other enforcement actions.