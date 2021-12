U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., speaks before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27. Murphy announced Monday she will not seek another term in the House. File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., co-chair of the moderate Blue Dog Coalition, announced in a video that she will not seek re-election next year. Murphy beat 12-term Republican incumbent Rep. John Micafor for her Orlando seat in 2016 at the same time Donald Trump won as president. She also became the first Vietnamese-American woman to win a seat in Congress. Advertisement

She is also a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"These last few years have been some of the most rewarding moments of my life, but also some of the most challenging. Public service is not without personal sacrifice, and as a mom of two young children, my time away from them has been hard. For them. For me. And for our family," Murphy said in the video.

Murphy recently made a name for herself as one of the prominent centrist voices over the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better social spending package.

While she initially voted against the Build Back Better package while in committee in September, she voted for the final House version when it reached the floor in November.

"I've decided not to seek another term in Congress. Serving Central Florida has been the honor of my life, but it's also been incredibly challenging for my family and me," Murphy said.