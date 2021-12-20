Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 20, 2021 / 3:25 PM

Record warmth to roast parts of U.S. on Christmas

By John Murphy, Accuweather.com

Record warmth has been a common occurrence around the country this December. As Christmas draws near, the Southeast and south-central United States are likely to continue this legacy with more records likely to be broken.

The week will begin with seasonable temperatures for much of the south-central United States, but the heat will roll in just in time for Christmas Eve and into Christmas as a high-pressure system becomes centered over the Southeast and a storm moves in and spins over the northern Rockies.

Advertisement

"Due to the position of these two systems, very warm air originating from Mexico will be pulled northward into the south-central U.S., leading to the record-breaking weather," AccuWeather meteorologist Isaac Longley said.

The warm weather will stick around for a couple of days, lasting into Christmas Day across the South Central states with high pressure anchored over the Gulf of Mexico.

Advertisement
RELATED Experts: Polar vortex may expose electric grid vulnerabilities in Maine

Several cities in the south-central United States experienced their warmest Christmas on record just several years ago. For much of the region, Dec. 25 was warm in both 2015 and 2016 with many records for the date still standing from one of those years, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

On Dec. 25, 2016, Dallas reached 80 degrees, which broke the record for warmest Christmas Day on record in the city.

"Meanwhile, temperatures soared to 76 in Nashville, Tenn., and to 73 in Oklahoma City and set records that same day in 2016," Sosnowski said. Just a year earlier, in 2015, New Orleans climbed to a record high mark of 82 degrees on Dec. 25, while Houston set a record of 83 and Atlanta established a new Christmas daily record high of 75.

RELATED Atmospheric river could snarl travel in the West as Christmas nears

It could once again be time to rewrite the record books in at least some of these locations.

This year, AccuWeather is predicting Dallas to reach 79 degrees on Christmas Day, just one degree shy of the record high. On Christmas Eve, the city is forecast to reach the low 80s. Many other cities may find their Dec. 25 record high in jeopardy this year. Temperatures in Houston and New Orleans may come close to records with highs of 82 and 79 predicted, respectively.

Advertisement

Records are not expected to be broken in Nashville and Atlanta, but highs are forecast to be well into the 60s, which is about 10-15 degrees above average.

RELATED Southeast soaker could spark severe weather in Florida before Christmas

"While officially the warmth late this week will stop short of summerlike levels, it may feel that way with temperature departures of 15-25 degrees and even 30 degrees above average, which is more typical of early October in some cases," Sosnowski said.

Holiday travel could still be impacted despite the forecast of warm and dry weather. The setup will also bring gusty winds along with the dry weather, especially during Christmas Eve. Longley said this combination will bring great concern for fires in addition to dangerous travel conditions.

"The strong winds may also lead to areas of blowing dust, leading to difficult travel at times," Longley said.

This past weekend, record highs, some dating back to more than 100 years were toppled in the south-central United States. Chart courtesy of AccuWeather

Dangerous fires caused damage to structures in Kansas earlier this month after a dust storm impacted the area. Last week, a fire in the panhandle of Oklahoma caused officials to encourage evacuation of some residents in the city of Guymon.

Advertisement

Several regions of the United States, in addition to the South Central states, have had their fair share of record warmth this month. The Northeast experienced record warmth earlier in December, with April-like temperatures being reported throughout the area. On Dec. 11, New York City, Philadelphia and Buffalo, N.Y., climbed into the mid- to upper 60s, while Washington, D.C., reached 70 the same day. Just last week, temperatures again soared into the 60s in parts of the Northeast on Thursday. Buffalo set a daily record high of 64 degrees. One day later, Washington, D.C., set a daily record high of 65 degrees on Friday.

To start the month, some parts of the Rocky Mountain region experienced warmer weather on Dec. 1 than June 1. Denver hit 73 degrees on Dec. 1 and set a record high in the process. The high on June 1 was only 70. Pueblo, Colo., bettered its June 1 high by one degree on Dec. 1 by hitting 70. In Colorado Springs, Colorado, the high of 69 on Dec. 1 matched the June 1 high.

Latest Headlines

EPA tightening mileage rules for new cars to curb tailpipe pollution
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
EPA tightening mileage rules for new cars to curb tailpipe pollution
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued new regulations on Monday, tightening fuel mileage requirements on new cars and light-duty trucks.
Boston mayor announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Boston mayor announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday that indoor spaces including restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues will require proof of COVID-19 vaccines beginning Jan. 15.
Jury gets case after closing arguments in trial of ex-officer Kim Potter
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jury gets case after closing arguments in trial of ex-officer Kim Potter
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Minnesota jury on Monday began deliberations in the trial of former police officer Kim Potter, who is accused of manslaughter in the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright earlier this year.
NYC considers more COVID-19 restrictions for New Year's Eve in Times Square
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NYC considers more COVID-19 restrictions for New Year's Eve in Times Square
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to decide this week if the city will implement further limits on the iconic New Year's Eve celebration that draws thousands to Times Square.
Authorities flag 455 social media accounts linked to illegal border crossings at Belarus
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Authorities flag 455 social media accounts linked to illegal border crossings at Belarus
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Europol agents targeted 455 social media accounts for encouraging illegal immigration from Belarus to Europe as a result of a large-scale referral action, the agency reported Monday.
Stocks tumble on fears of Omicron surge, setback to Biden's spending plan
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Stocks tumble on fears of Omicron surge, setback to Biden's spending plan
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Stocks tumbled Monday as investors began the shortened trading week on fears over the surging Omicron COVID-19 variant and the setback to President Joe Biden's social spending bill.
Rep. Stephanie Murphy says she won't run for new term
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. Stephanie Murphy says she won't run for new term
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., co-chair of the moderate Blue Dog Coalition, announced in a video that she will not seek re-election next year.
Sen. Chuck Schumer vows Senate vote on Build Back Better in 2022
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer vows Senate vote on Build Back Better in 2022
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Monday that the upper chamber will vote on the social spending bill known as Build Back Better in the new year.
Missionaries say they escaped Haitian captives, were not freed
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Missionaries say they escaped Haitian captives, were not freed
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Ohio-based missionaries who were held captive by Haitian gang members since October were not freed last week but made a nighttime escape across rugged terrain until a stranger called for help, officials said.
Trump sues N.Y. AG Letitia James to stop 'bitter' fraud investigation into his business
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump sues N.Y. AG Letitia James to stop 'bitter' fraud investigation into his business
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against New York Attorney General Letitia James in a bid to stop her two-year civil investigation into questions about his business practices.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trevor Noah sues NYC hospital, orthopedic surgeon for 'grievous injuries' because of 'negligence'
Trevor Noah sues NYC hospital, orthopedic surgeon for 'grievous injuries' because of 'negligence'
Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Corey Booker test positive for COVID-19
Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Corey Booker test positive for COVID-19
Push to ban books in Texas schools spreads to public libraries
Push to ban books in Texas schools spreads to public libraries
Southeast soaker could spark severe weather in Florida before Christmas
Southeast soaker could spark severe weather in Florida before Christmas
Atmospheric river could snarl travel in the West as Christmas nears
Atmospheric river could snarl travel in the West as Christmas nears
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement