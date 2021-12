A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit off Humboldt County, Calif., on Monday afternoon, but the U.S. Geological Survey said no risk of a tsunami existed. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A magnitude 6.2 earthquake off the coast of California, setting off warning alarms Monday afternoon, but the U.S. Geological Survey said no risk of a tsunami existed. The earthquake occurred off the coast of Humboldt County, about 25 miles west of Petrolia, according to scientists. Advertisement

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake hit around 12:10 p.m. PST on Monday.

Important update: At this time a Tsunami or other threat to the coastline are NOT expected as a result of today's earthquake. Please remain vigilant & follow advice from local officials, as several aftershocks in the magnitude 2.5-4 range continue to impact the region. https://t.co/vGU5qlBj37— Cal OES (@Cal_OES) December 20, 2021

The earthquake triggered the ShakeAlert system along that section of the California coast.

Although no risk of an ensuing tsunami existed, the USGS cautioned anyone living in the area to be cautious because of the risk of aftershocks.

People in the San Francisco Bay Area felt the effects of the quake, according to CBS, as well as both Lake and Mendocino counties.

No injuries were immediately reported.