Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 20, 2021 / 6:03 PM

Bidens welcome new puppy, Commander, to White House

By Daniel Uria
1/3
Bidens welcome new puppy, Commander, to White House
A new puppy was spotted at the White House as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed Commander to their family Monday. Photo by President Joe Biden/Twitter 

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed a new puppy to the White House on Monday.

The president shared a photo of the dog named Commander, which appeared to be a German Shepard or a similar breed.

Advertisement

"Welcome to the White House, Commander," Biden wrote.

The puppy was a gift to the president from his family, CNN reported.

The Bidens entered the White House with two German shepherds named Champ and Major.

Champ "passed away peacefully at home" at the age of 13 in June, the president and first lady announced.

Major received additional training to get accustomed to living in the White House after biting two people -- a member of the Secret Service and a National Park Service worker -- in March.

The Bidens are also expected to bring a female cat into the White House, with CNN reporting the cat is being fostered with acquaintances and is expected to make the move "in the very near future."

Advertisement

Read More

President Biden to deliver speech on looming COVID-19 surge on Tuesday Biden urges South Carolina State graduates to hold politicians accountable Biden signs bill to raise federal debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion

Latest Headlines

DHS to make 20,000 additional H-2B visas available for temporary workers
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
DHS to make 20,000 additional H-2B visas available for temporary workers
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labor on Monday announced that it will make 20,000 additional temporary worker visas in winter for the first time.
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A magnitude 6.2 earthquake off the coast of California, setting off warning alarms Monday afternoon, but the U.S. Geological Survey said no risk of a tsunami existed.
Daily COVID-19 cases up 10% for week as U.S. prepares for Omicron surge
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Daily COVID-19 cases up 10% for week as U.S. prepares for Omicron surge
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The United States is averaging more than 130,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, a 10% increase in just one week, as officials prepared for a surge triggered by the Omicron variant.
All-electric Mustang taxi takes to NYC streets, entire fleet to follow
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
All-electric Mustang taxi takes to NYC streets, entire fleet to follow
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The first all-electric Ford Mustang Mach E to serve as a taxi took to the streets of New York City on Monday, the first in an expected 50-vehicle fleet.
Prosecutors call Ghislaine Maxwell a 'sophisticated predator' in trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prosecutors call Ghislaine Maxwell a 'sophisticated predator' in trial
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Prosecutors called alleged Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell a "sophisticated predator" during closing arguments Monday.
Stocks tumble on fears of Omicron surge, setback to Biden's spending plan
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Stocks tumble on fears of Omicron surge, setback to Biden's spending plan
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Stocks tumbled Monday as investors began the shortened trading week on fears over the surging Omicron COVID-19 variant and the setback to President Joe Biden's social spending bill.
EPA tightening mileage rules for new cars to curb tailpipe pollution
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
EPA tightening mileage rules for new cars to curb tailpipe pollution
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued new regulations on Monday, tightening fuel mileage requirements on new cars and light-duty trucks.
Record warmth to roast parts of U.S. on Christmas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Record warmth to roast parts of U.S. on Christmas
Record warmth has been a common occurrence around the U.S. this December. As Christmas draws near, the Southeast and south-central United States are likely to continue this legacy with more records likely to be broken.
Boston mayor announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Boston mayor announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday that indoor spaces including restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues will require proof of COVID-19 vaccines beginning Jan. 15.
Jury gets case after closing arguments in trial of ex-officer Kim Potter
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jury gets case after closing arguments in trial of ex-officer Kim Potter
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Minnesota jury on Monday began deliberations in the trial of former police officer Kim Potter, who is accused of manslaughter in the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright earlier this year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Push to ban books in Texas schools spreads to public libraries
Push to ban books in Texas schools spreads to public libraries
Atmospheric river could snarl travel in the West as Christmas nears
Atmospheric river could snarl travel in the West as Christmas nears
P&G recalls dry shampoo, conditioner sprays over cancer-causing chemical
P&G recalls dry shampoo, conditioner sprays over cancer-causing chemical
U.S. urges Russia to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border
U.S. urges Russia to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border
Progressive Gabriel Boric elected president of Chile, vows unity and democracy
Progressive Gabriel Boric elected president of Chile, vows unity and democracy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement