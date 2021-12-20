Bidens welcome new puppy, Commander, to White House

1/3

A new puppy was spotted at the White House as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed Commander to their family Monday. Photo by President Joe Biden/Twitter

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed a new puppy to the White House on Monday. The president shared a photo of the dog named Commander, which appeared to be a German Shepard or a similar breed. Advertisement

"Welcome to the White House, Commander," Biden wrote.

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29— President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

The puppy was a gift to the president from his family, CNN reported.

The Bidens entered the White House with two German shepherds named Champ and Major.

Champ "passed away peacefully at home" at the age of 13 in June, the president and first lady announced.

Major received additional training to get accustomed to living in the White House after biting two people -- a member of the Secret Service and a National Park Service worker -- in March.

The Bidens are also expected to bring a female cat into the White House, with CNN reporting the cat is being fostered with acquaintances and is expected to make the move "in the very near future."