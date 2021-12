1/5

A handout photo made available by Belta news agency shows people receiving humanitarian aid at the Belarusian-Polish border. Photo by Leonid Scheglov/EPA-EFE

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Europol agents targeted 455 social media accounts for encouraging illegal immigration from Belarus to Europe as a result of a large-scale referral action, the agency announced Monday. The misuse of online platforms has contributed to a growing crisis of migrants fleeing from the Middle East and Asia through Belarus to enter Poland, Europol said. Advertisement

The accounts advertised the sale of counterfeit ID documents and visas, along with illegal transportation services.

Europol's European Migrant Smuggling Center and the European Union Internet Referral Unit coordinated the referral action last week.

Law enforcement agencies in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Poland, and Germany were involved in collecting content.

"These accounts have been referred to the Online Service Providers with the request to review them against the terms of service," Europol said. "The misuse of these online platforms by facilitators led to a large increase of departures and irregular border crossings."

Earlier this month, Poland said it planned to build a wall along its border with Belarus to stop the flocks of migrants -- primarily from Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria -- from crossing into the country.

The United States and others enacted sanctions against Belarus over human rights abuses and inhumane exploitation of vulnerable people, targeting 20 individuals and 12 entities.

President Alexander Lukashenko faces accusations of perpetuating the crisis.