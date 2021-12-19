Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 19, 2021 / 3:40 PM

Trevor Noah sues NYC hospital, orthopedic surgeon for 'grievous injuries' because of 'negligence'

By Adam Schrader
Trevor Noah sues NYC hospital, orthopedic surgeon for 'grievous injuries' because of 'negligence'
Trevor Noah arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles in January  2020. Noah has filed a lawsuit against a New York City claiming he suffered “grievous” and permanent injuries as the result of “negligence” during a medical procedure. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Late-night host Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit against a New York City orthopedic doctor and hospital claiming he suffered "grievous" and permanent injuries as the result of "negligence" during an unspecified medical procedure.

Noah, 37, filed the lawsuit against Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in November after he received treatment from August 2020 to December 2020, including surgery performed Nov. 23 of last year.

Advertisement

The lawsuit, filed in New York Supreme Court on Nov. 29, alleges Noah was a patient of Williams for "various medical conditions" but that the doctor and the hospital "failed in their care" which "constituted professional negligence."

The Daily Show host alleges in the lawsuit that the hospital failed to use approved methods in performing surgery on him while misdiagnosing his ailments and not prescribing proper medications which caused him "serious personal injury," the lawsuit reads.

RELATED Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards in January

As a result of the surgery, Noah "was rendered sick, sore lame and disabled," the lawsuit reads. The lawsuit alleges that, in addition to severe injuries, he also suffered "severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress, and great physical pain" leaving him confined to a bed.

Advertisement

"Trevor C. Noah ... was prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time," the lawsuit reads. "Since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future."

Noah also accused the hospital of failing to obtain proper and informed consent about the medical treatment he received. The lawsuit indicated that had Noah received informed identifying the "risks, hazards and alternatives to treatment" that he received, consent would not have been given.

RELATED 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' moving to new studio in Times Square

It was not immediately clear what procedures Noah received and what conditions he suffered from requiring medical care.

Noah is seeking an unspecified amount in damages, with the lawsuit noting that he "has been damaged in an amount which exceeds the jurisdictional limits of all lower courts."

According to his bio on the HHS website, Williams specializes in knee, shoulder and elbow surgery at the hospital's Sports Medicine Institute.

Williams, a professor at Weill Cornell Medical College, earned his medical degree from Stanford University and serves as team physician for USA Basketball as well as head orthopedic surgeon for the Brooklyn Nets andNew York Liberty basketball teams and the New York Red Bulls soccer team.

Advertisement

The renowned doctor has previously worked with the New York Mets and New York Giants sports clubs, according to the hospital.

The HHS denied Noah's claims in a statement to the New York Daily News but said federal law prevented the hospital from further discussing the treatment he received.

"We have shared with Mr. Noah's attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless," the hospital said.

Latest Headlines

Former Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson dies at 76
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson dies at 76
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., known for his genial personality and work on education and Veterans Affairs reformed, died Sunday at the age of 76.
Fauci: Omicron COVID-19 variant is 'going to take over' in U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fauci: Omicron COVID-19 variant is 'going to take over' in U.S.
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that the Omicron COVID-19 variant is "going to take over" urging Americans to get vaccinated and boosted against the virus.
QVC distribution center fire in North Carolina leaves one employee missing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
QVC distribution center fire in North Carolina leaves one employee missing
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A massive fire that broke out at one of home shopping television channel QVC's distribution centers left at least one employee reported missing.
Manchin says he cannot vote for the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Manchin says he cannot vote for the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin revealed Sunday that he would not vote for the $2 trillion social and climate spending bill known as Build Back Better.
SpaceX launches communications satellite for Turkey
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
SpaceX launches communications satellite for Turkey
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a communication satellite for Turkey late Saturday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Texas breaks ground on wall along border with Mexico
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Texas breaks ground on wall along border with Mexico
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Work crews in Texas have begun work on a wall paid for with private donations and state funds on the border with Mexico, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Saturday.
Postal Service, NAACP reach settlement over 2020 mail delays
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Postal Service, NAACP reach settlement over 2020 mail delays
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The United States Postal Service said on Friday it had settled with NAACP over mail delays that the civil rights group alleged were intended to influence the 2020 election outcome.
President Biden to deliver speech on looming COVID-19 surge on Tuesday
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
President Biden to deliver speech on looming COVID-19 surge on Tuesday
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- As the Omicron variant brings on a new wave of COVID-19 cases, President Joe Biden on Tuesday will deliver a speech describing his administration's response and will offer a "stark warning" for unvaccinated Americans.
YouTube TV subscribers lose Disney-owned channels ABC, ESPN
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
YouTube TV subscribers lose Disney-owned channels ABC, ESPN
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- YouTube TV subscribers have lost Disney-owned ESPN and local ABC station, among others, after the streaming platform failed to reach a deal.
Rahm Emanuel confirmed as ambassador to Japan in late-night Senate vote
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Rahm Emanuel confirmed as ambassador to Japan in late-night Senate vote
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate has confirmed Rahm Emanuel as President Biden's pick to serve as ambassador to Japan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pope Francis issues guidance further restricting Latin Mass
Pope Francis issues guidance further restricting Latin Mass
President Biden to deliver speech on looming COVID-19 surge on Tuesday
President Biden to deliver speech on looming COVID-19 surge on Tuesday
QVC distribution center fire in North Carolina leaves one employee missing
QVC distribution center fire in North Carolina leaves one employee missing
YouTube TV subscribers lose Disney-owned channels ABC, ESPN
YouTube TV subscribers lose Disney-owned channels ABC, ESPN
Netherlands institutes hard lockdown as Omicron barrels across Europe
Netherlands institutes hard lockdown as Omicron barrels across Europe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement