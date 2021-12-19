Manchin says he cannot vote for the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, talks to reporters after a press conference by Democratic leadership at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 14. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin revealed Sunday that he would not vote for the $2 trillion social and climate spending bill known as Build Back Better. Manchin told Fox News Sunday that he had reached the decision to break from his fellow Democrats after trying to reach compromises and speaking with top party members including president Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Advertisement

"I tried everything humanly possible. I can't do it," he said. "This is a no on this legislation. I have tried everything I know to do."

Manchin said he could not support the bill because he would not be able to explain supporting it to voters in West Virginia while citing factors including inflation worries, the COVID-19 pandemic and "geopolitical unrest."

His announcement deals a potential death blow to Biden's hopes for the passage of the spending bill in the evenly divided Senate after months of negotiations between Manchin and his colleagues. All 50 Democratic/independent senators, including Arizona's Kyrsten Sinena, who has not approved the legislation, are needed to pass the bill with Vice President Kamela Harris casting the tiebreaker.

Advertisement

The bill had passed in the House in November by a vote of 220-213 with unanimous disapproval from Republicans and just one Democratic vote against its passage.

Sen. Bernie Sanders went on CNN after Manchin's announcement and said he hopes the Senate will force Manchin to vote on the bill while noting that the bill has "no Republican support."

"I hope that we will bring a strong bill to the floor of the Senate as soon as we can and let Mr. Manchin explain to the people of West Virginia why he doesn't have the guts to stand up to powerful special interests," Sanders said. "If he doesn't have the courage to do the right thing for the working families of West Virginia and America, let him vote no in front of the whole world."