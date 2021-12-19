Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 19, 2021 / 2:41 PM

Former Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson dies at 76

By Daniel Uria
Former Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson dies at 76
Former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., known for his genial personality and work on education and Veterans Affairs reformed, died Sunday at the age of 76. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI. | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, a Republican from Georgia, died on Sunday, his family said. He was 76.

Isakson died Sunday morning at his home in Atlanta his family and former chief of staff Hath Garrett confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Washington Post respectively.

Advertisement

He served in the U.S. Congress from 1999-2019 when he resigned on Dec. 31, citing worsening health from Parkinson's disease, after he was re-elected to a third term in the Senate in 2016.

Isakson was born in 1944 and grew up in South Fulton, Ga., and attended the University of Georgia before volunteering for Barry Goldwater's 1964 presidential campaign at the very start of his political career.

RELATED Renowned feminist author and activist bell hooks dies at 69

After joining the Georgia Air National Guard and working as a realtor for a stint, Isakson launched his first campaign for Cobb County Commission in 1974 but lost.

He was eventually elected to the Georgia state House in 1976 and rose to the title of Republican leader in 1983 before launching a failed bid for governor in 1990.

In 1992 he won a seat on the state Senate and in 1996 ought to run for the U.S. Senate but was defeated by businessman Guy Millner, who accused him of not being suffiently conservative.

Advertisement
RELATED South African anti-apartheid icon Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim dies at 84

As Isakson prepared to return to real estate, he received an offer from Democratic Gov. Zell Miller to run the state's Bord of Education before finally making his way to the U.S. House in 1999, replacing Newt Gingrich after he stepped down following the 1998 midterms.

Isakson was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2004, becoming the only Georgia politician to have been elected to the state House, state Senate and both chambers of Congress.

Throughout his career, Isakson was known for his genial personality and willingness to reach across the aisle as he worked to craft the No Child Left Behind education law and its eventual replacement, as well as reforms of the Department of Veterans Affairs, immigration policy and health care.

RELATED Bob Dole, ex-Kansas senator, presidential candidate, dies at 98

"If you had a vote in the Senate on who's the most respected and well-liked member, Johnny would win probably 100 to nothing," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2019. "His demeanor is quite different from what most people expect of politicians."

Gov. Brian Kempt appointed Kelly Loefler to fill the vacant seat in January 2020 and she lost to Raphael Warnock in a special election in November but the Demorat faces another election for a full term next November.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Trevor Noah sues NYC hospital, orthopedic surgeon for 'grievous injuries' because of 'negligence'
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Trevor Noah sues NYC hospital, orthopedic surgeon for 'grievous injuries' because of 'negligence'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Late-night host Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit against a New York City orthopedic doctor and hospital claiming he suffered "grievous" and permanent injuries as the result of "negligence" during an unspecified medical procedure.
Fauci: Omicron COVID-19 variant is 'going to take over' in U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fauci: Omicron COVID-19 variant is 'going to take over' in U.S.
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that the Omicron COVID-19 variant is "going to take over" urging Americans to get vaccinated and boosted against the virus.
QVC distribution center fire in North Carolina leaves one employee missing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
QVC distribution center fire in North Carolina leaves one employee missing
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A massive fire that broke out at one of home shopping television channel QVC's distribution centers left at least one employee reported missing.
Manchin says he cannot vote for the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Manchin says he cannot vote for the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin revealed Sunday that he would not vote for the $2 trillion social and climate spending bill known as Build Back Better.
SpaceX launches communications satellite for Turkey
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
SpaceX launches communications satellite for Turkey
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a communication satellite for Turkey late Saturday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Texas breaks ground on wall along border with Mexico
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Texas breaks ground on wall along border with Mexico
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Work crews in Texas have begun work on a wall paid for with private donations and state funds on the border with Mexico, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Saturday.
Postal Service, NAACP reach settlement over 2020 mail delays
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Postal Service, NAACP reach settlement over 2020 mail delays
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The United States Postal Service said on Friday it had settled with NAACP over mail delays that the civil rights group alleged were intended to influence the 2020 election outcome.
President Biden to deliver speech on looming COVID-19 surge on Tuesday
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
President Biden to deliver speech on looming COVID-19 surge on Tuesday
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- As the Omicron variant brings on a new wave of COVID-19 cases, President Joe Biden on Tuesday will deliver a speech describing his administration's response and will offer a "stark warning" for unvaccinated Americans.
YouTube TV subscribers lose Disney-owned channels ABC, ESPN
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
YouTube TV subscribers lose Disney-owned channels ABC, ESPN
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- YouTube TV subscribers have lost Disney-owned ESPN and local ABC station, among others, after the streaming platform failed to reach a deal.
Rahm Emanuel confirmed as ambassador to Japan in late-night Senate vote
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Rahm Emanuel confirmed as ambassador to Japan in late-night Senate vote
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate has confirmed Rahm Emanuel as President Biden's pick to serve as ambassador to Japan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pope Francis issues guidance further restricting Latin Mass
Pope Francis issues guidance further restricting Latin Mass
President Biden to deliver speech on looming COVID-19 surge on Tuesday
President Biden to deliver speech on looming COVID-19 surge on Tuesday
QVC distribution center fire in North Carolina leaves one employee missing
QVC distribution center fire in North Carolina leaves one employee missing
YouTube TV subscribers lose Disney-owned channels ABC, ESPN
YouTube TV subscribers lose Disney-owned channels ABC, ESPN
Netherlands institutes hard lockdown as Omicron barrels across Europe
Netherlands institutes hard lockdown as Omicron barrels across Europe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement