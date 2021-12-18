Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 18, 2021 / 8:43 PM

Texas breaks ground on wall along border with Mexico

By Jake Thomas
1/3
Texas breaks ground on wall along border with Mexico
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled a section of a border wall paid for with state and private funds at an event held Saturday in Rio Grande City. Photo courtesy of Texas Governor's Office

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Work crews in Texas have begun work on a wall paid for with private donations and state funds on the border with Mexico, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Saturday.

Abbott made the announcement in a press conference near the construction of the first phase of the border wall Rio Grande City. He said the first phase of the wall is being built on state land managed by the Texas General Land Office.

Advertisement

In June, the Republican governor announced plans for the wall and that he had signed off on $250 million to begin construction. Last month, he signed a bill providing another $1.8 billion in state funding for the wall.

"Today not only represents the first phase of the Texas border wall, but it also serves as a major milestone in our efforts to combat illegal immigration, stop the smuggling of drugs and people, and keep our communities safe," Abbott said in a statement.

RELATED Mexican authorities find 600 migrants transported in trailers in Veracruz

Building a wall along the U.S.'s southern border with Mexico was a key priority for former President Donald Trump, which he and his supporters said was necessary to stop the flow of drugs and crime.

Advertisement

Immigration enforcement agents reported 1.7 million encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border for the 2021 fiscal year, reports KSAT. That exceeds a previous high of 1.6 million encounters in fiscal year 2000. Encounters are counted as the number of times a migrant has been stopped by agents.

Although Trump is no longer in office, the idea of a border wall has persisted in Republican politics. The state attorneys general for Missouri and Texas went to court in October seeking to force the Biden administration to resume construction of the wall.

RELATED Texas creates 'steel wall' of shipping containers to block migrants

Abbott has prioritized border security as he prepares to run for a third term for governor and has criticized the Biden administration for what he's characterized as an inadequate response. In November, Abbott said he had lined up about 20 shipping containers next to the international bridge that connects Eagle Pass with Mexico.

Abbott told reporters that the barrier is being built using the same materials used by the Trump administration, which oversaw the completion of 17 miles of the wall in Texas, reports the Austin American-Statesman.

The governor was unable to provide a figure for how much the wall will cost, the paper reports. He said the state has raised $54 million in private donations for the wall. However, the paper pointed to an investigation that found that 98% of those donations came primarily from one out-of-state billionaire Timothy Mellon.

Advertisement
RELATED Border Patrol breaks all-time record in migrant arrests in FY 2021

Latest Headlines

Postal Service, NAACP reach settlement over 2020 mail delays
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Postal Service, NAACP reach settlement over 2020 mail delays
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The United States Postal Service said on Friday it had settled with NAACP over mail delays that the civil rights group alleged were intended to influence the 2020 election outcome.
President Biden to deliver speech on looming COVID-19 surge on Tuesday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Biden to deliver speech on looming COVID-19 surge on Tuesday
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- As the Omicron variant brings on a new wave of COVID-19 cases, President Joe Biden on Tuesday will deliver a speech describing his administration's response and will offer a "stark warning" for unvaccinated Americans.
YouTube TV subscribers lose Disney-owned channels ABC, ESPN
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
YouTube TV subscribers lose Disney-owned channels ABC, ESPN
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- YouTube TV subscribers have lost Disney-owned ESPN and local ABC station, among others, after the streaming platform failed to reach a deal.
Rahm Emanuel confirmed as ambassador to Japan in late-night Senate vote
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rahm Emanuel confirmed as ambassador to Japan in late-night Senate vote
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate has confirmed Rahm Emanuel as President Biden's pick to serve as ambassador to Japan.
Harvard shifts to remote learning, work in response to rising COVID-19 cases
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Harvard shifts to remote learning, work in response to rising COVID-19 cases
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Harvard University has moved most of its classes and work online for the first three weeks in January in response to rising COVID-19 cases locally and nationally, as well as the Omicron variant of the virus.
Triple threat of snow, ice and rain to disrupt holiday shopping and travel
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Triple threat of snow, ice and rain to disrupt holiday shopping and travel
Snow, ice and rain are expected to return across the northeastern United States this weekend, disrupting holiday travel and dampen last-minute holiday shopping.
Appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccinate mandate for large employers, overturning a ruling from last month ruling blocking its implementation.
Calif. jury gets fraud case of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Calif. jury gets fraud case of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- After three months of arguments and witness testimony, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial is now in the jury's hands.
Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify; defense rests
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify; defense rests
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Defense attorneys rested their case Friday after British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell told the judge in her sex-trafficking case that she wouldn't testify because prosecutors failed to prove their case.
Kim Potter describes encounter with Daunte Wright as 'chaotic'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Kim Potter describes encounter with Daunte Wright as 'chaotic'
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter testified Friday that the traffic stop in which she fatally shot Daunte Wright "just went chaotic."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pope Francis issues guidance further restricting Latin Mass
Pope Francis issues guidance further restricting Latin Mass
Appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers
Appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers
YouTube TV subscribers lose Disney-owned channels ABC, ESPN
YouTube TV subscribers lose Disney-owned channels ABC, ESPN
Philippines death toll from Super Typhoon Rai raised to 31
Philippines death toll from Super Typhoon Rai raised to 31
Netherlands institutes hard lockdown as Omicron barrels across Europe
Netherlands institutes hard lockdown as Omicron barrels across Europe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement