Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 18, 2021 / 4:42 PM

Pope Francis issues guidance further restricting Latin Mass

By Jake Thomas
1/5
Pope Francis issues guidance further restricting Latin Mass
 Pope Francis greets faithful as he leaves after leading a Holy Mass at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus in December. On Saturday, the Vatican issued guidance on the controversial use of Latin Mass. Photo by Katia Christodoulou/EPA

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Pope Francis recommitted to his earlier restrictions on celebrating the traditional Latin Mass, which has become a fault line in the church.

The latest move to rein in Latin Mass came in a response published Saturday to questions raised by local churches over Francis' July decree banning the practice favored by many more traditional Catholics.

Advertisement

In a significant reversal from his predecessor, Francis' decree only allows Latin Mass to be performed with the approval of local bishops and the Vatican. Latin Mass emphasizes more traditional theology than modern Mass, which is given in the local language.

Since becoming Pope in 2013, Francis has been perceived as taking a more progressive outlook on topics such as climate change, income inequality and same-sex relationships. In enacting the restrictions on Latin Mass, Francis lamented that it had become a source of division in the church.

RELATED Pope Francis says immigration progress 'terribly absent' in visit to Lesbos

"As pastors we must not lend ourselves to sterile polemics, capable only of creating division, in which the ritual itself is often exploited by ideological viewpoints," Archbishop Arthur Roche, said in an introduction to the new guidance on Latin Mass. "Rather, we are all called to rediscover the value of the liturgical reform by preserving the truth and beauty of the Rite that it has given us."

Advertisement

The guidelines ban the use of the old rite for sacraments and ordinations. Priests are also not authorized to perform in both Latin and modern masses.

But the guidelines provide an exception for parishes when there isn't the "possibility of locating a church, oratory or chapel for a group of faithful that celebrate" using modern Mass.

RELATED In Cyprus, Pope Francis urges better relations between Catholic, Orthodox churches

Joseph Shaw, chairman of the Latin Mass Society, said on Twitter that the document "will have serious negative consequences for souls."

RELATED Catholic bishops avoid banning politicians from communion over abortion views

Latest Headlines

YouTube TV subscribers lose Disney-owned channels ABC, ESPN
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
YouTube TV subscribers lose Disney-owned channels ABC, ESPN
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- YouTube TV subscribers have lost Disney-owned ESPN and local ABC station, among others, after the streaming platform failed to reach a deal.
Rahm Emanuel confirmed as ambassador to Japan in late-night Senate vote
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Rahm Emanuel confirmed as ambassador to Japan in late-night Senate vote
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate has confirmed Rahm Emanuel as President Biden's pick to serve as ambassador to Japan.
Harvard shifts to remote learning, work in response to rising COVID-19 cases
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Harvard shifts to remote learning, work in response to rising COVID-19 cases
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Harvard University has moved most of its classes and work online for the first three weeks in January in response to rising COVID-19 cases locally and nationally, as well as the Omicron variant of the virus.
Triple threat of snow, ice and rain to disrupt holiday shopping and travel
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Triple threat of snow, ice and rain to disrupt holiday shopping and travel
Snow, ice and rain are expected to return across the northeastern United States this weekend, disrupting holiday travel and dampen last-minute holiday shopping.
Appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccinate mandate for large employers, overturning a ruling from last month ruling blocking its implementation.
Calif. jury gets fraud case of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Calif. jury gets fraud case of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- After three months of arguments and witness testimony, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial is now in the jury's hands.
Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify; defense rests
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify; defense rests
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Defense attorneys rested their case Friday after British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell told the judge in her sex-trafficking case that she wouldn't testify because prosecutors failed to prove their case.
Kim Potter describes encounter with Daunte Wright as 'chaotic'
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Kim Potter describes encounter with Daunte Wright as 'chaotic'
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter testified Friday that the traffic stop in which she fatally shot Daunte Wright "just went chaotic."
San Francisco Mayor London Breed declares state of emergency over overdoses
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
San Francisco Mayor London Breed declares state of emergency over overdoses
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday declared a state of emergency over drug overdoses in the Tenderloin neighborhood.
3M sign petition to lessen sentence of driver in fatal Colorado truck crash
U.S. News // 1 day ago
3M sign petition to lessen sentence of driver in fatal Colorado truck crash
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- More than 3 million people have signed a petition as of Friday supporting clemency for a man sentenced to 110 years in prison for a truck crash that killed four people in Colorado.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3M sign petition to lessen sentence of driver in fatal Colorado truck crash
3M sign petition to lessen sentence of driver in fatal Colorado truck crash
Super Typhoon Rai leaves 12 dead, 'widespread devastation' in Philippines
Super Typhoon Rai leaves 12 dead, 'widespread devastation' in Philippines
Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify; defense rests
Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify; defense rests
Roger Stone invokes Fifth Amendment before Jan. 6 panel
Roger Stone invokes Fifth Amendment before Jan. 6 panel
Appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers
Appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement