A week after tornadoes ripped Midwest, overall death toll closer to 100

Tornado damage is seen in Dawson Springs, Ky., on Wednesday. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE
The total death toll from the tornadoes has varied among authorities and news reports.
Volunteer Susan O'Toole looks through debris after a house was destroyed by a powerful tornado in Defiance, Mo., on Sunday. At least two people died in Missouri. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The victims' ages range from 2 months to 98 years old. So far, a total of 35 tornadoes last weekend have been confirmed across nine states.
The National Weather Service has said the funnel that destroyed the bulk of the candle manufacturing plant in Mayfield, Ky., had wind speeds of 190 mph, rating as an EF4 -- the second-strongest tornado.
The twister stayed on the ground for at least 163 miles as it cut a swath from southwestern Kentucky to the northeast, according to recent NWS estimates.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear planned to give an update on recovery efforts at the state Capitol in Frankfort on Friday before touring Taylor County, which was another area heavily affected by the tornado.