U.S. News
Dec. 17, 2021 / 10:38 AM

Many U.S. schools cancel classes, add security due to online threats after Michigan attack

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
A memorial to the four students who died after being shot at Oxford High School is seen outside the school's campus in Oxford, Mich., on December 3. Photo by Nic Antaya/EPA-EFE

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A school district in Missouri has canceled all classes on Friday out of concern for threats that circulated on social media platforms like TikTok -- a precautionary step that's been taken by a number of districts nationwide in the two weeks since an attack that killed 4 students at a Michigan high school.

The Gasconade County R-II School District, based in Owensville, Mo., announced the closures on Thursday after authorities said they found a social media "challenge" online that calls for users to call in bomb threats and shooting threats at schools in several states.

"All extracurricular activities on campus have been canceled. ... The school will not be in session [Friday]," the district said in a message posted to Facebook.

Law enforcement agencies in Missouri said they knew of the social media challenge, but did not know if there were any specific and credible threats.

"Honestly, I do not feel like the school is going to be attacked tomorrow but we want to be prepared just in case," Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman told KMIZ-TV, adding that there will be extra deputies on alert around schools in the Gasconade district.

Various threats against schools in the United States have been found on social media apps like TikTok and Twitter since four students were shot dead at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., on Nov. 30. Police say Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old student at the school, was the shooter and that he'd used a pistol his father had bought for him three days earlier.

Crumbley's parents have also been charged in relation to the Oxford attack.

Authorities said Crumbley had indicated on his social media accounts that he was planning a violent event at Oxford High School. The threats were so overt that they prompted some Oxford students to stay home on the day of the shooting.

Mourners attend a candlelight vigil at Bridgewood Church in Clarkston, Mich., on December 1, a day after a shooting killed four students at Oxford High School near Detroit. Photo by Nic Antaya/EPA-EFE

Some have criticized Oxford school officials for not taking more action to keep Crumbley out of school. Administrators had met with his parents the day of the attack over concerns about his behavior and violent sketches that he made in class.

Earlier this week, the school district in Oxford took the unusual step of closing all of its schools after threats that it considered credible appeared on social media. A day earlier, more than 10,000 people signed a petition asking for classes to be canceled in the nearby West Bloomfield district.

In Florida, districts in Miami-Dade and Broward counties said they have increased security patrols at schools due to threats found online.

A 13-year-old girl was arrested in Miami-Dade County on Thursday for posting threats against nearly a dozen schools on her Instagram account. She faces 10 felony counts.

Several districts in the Chicago area also increased security at their schools on Friday after a threat appeared online. Police said it warned of shooting and bomb threats at schools on Friday. Investigators later determined that they were not credible.

In California, police in Corona said they arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a threat at a middle school on Wednesday. Authorities there also beefed up security at the schools.

"The student that made the threats acted alone and nothing suggests the involvement of others," Corona Police said in a statement.

TikTok officials said the company is paying attention to the rise in school threats and cooperating with local police departments.

"We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok," a spokesperson said, according to WPLG-TV.

