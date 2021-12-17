Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 17, 2021 / 4:03 PM

Roger Stone invokes Fifth Amendment before Jan. 6 panel

By Danielle Haynes
Roger Stone invokes Fifth Amendment before Jan. 6 panel
Roger Stone told reporters after his meeting with the January 6 committee that he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Republican operative Roger Stone said Friday he asserted his Fifth Amendment right not to testify during a deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The ally of former President Donald Trump appeared before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack for the 10 a.m. deposition.

Advertisement

"I don't like to see the criminalization of constitutionally protected political activity," Stone said as he left the O'Neill House Office Building after the meeting. "It's a slippery slope."

NPR reported he's the second person to invoke the Fifth Amendment as part of the panel's investigation.

RELATED Federal judge sets Jan. 10 hearing in 3 lawsuits against Trump over Capitol attack

Prior to the meeting, he released a statement accusing Democrats on the panel of trying to "frame" him.

"I will invoke my Fifth Amendment right not to answer their loaded questions -- not because I have done anything wrong -- but because I recognize the whole thing as an elaborate trap," Stone said.

The committee subpoenaed him last month for his alleged involvement in planning the "Stop the Steal" rally and other events that preceded the insurrection. Stone spoke at rallies on Jan. 5 and was scheduled to speak Jan. 6 at the rally at the Ellipse that preceded the attack on the Capitol.

Advertisement
RELATED Man sentenced to more than two years in prison for threats against Pelosi

"We need to know who organized, planned, paid for and received funds related to those events, as well as what communications organizers had with officials in the White House and Congress," committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement last month.

Trump has encouraged his allies to defy subpoenas by the committee, citing executive privilege. The House voted earlier this week to recommend contempt charges for former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for refusing to comply with subpoena requests.

RELATED D.C. attorney general sues far-right groups over Jan. 6 attack

Latest Headlines

Schools cancel classes, add security due to online threats after Michigan attack
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Schools cancel classes, add security due to online threats after Michigan attack
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A school district in Missouri canceled classes Friday out of concern over threats believed to be circulating on social media platforms -- a precautionary step taken by several districts nationwide.
Pfizer to test third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in kids 5 and younger
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pfizer to test third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in kids 5 and younger
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNtech announced Friday they will test a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 and younger.
Biden urges South Carolina State graduates to hold politicians accountable
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden urges South Carolina State graduates to hold politicians accountable
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden touted the importance of historically Black colleges and universities and called on graduates of South Carolina State University Friday to make sure the government and politicians work for everyone.
Thousands of Fred Meyer workers go on strike
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Thousands of Fred Meyer workers go on strike
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Nearly 10,000 Fred Meyers and QFC workers went on strike Friday morning demanding better pay and benefits.
House panel says Trump officials impeded COVID-19 fight for political reasons
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House panel says Trump officials impeded COVID-19 fight for political reasons
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A congressional report released Friday says that officials in former President Donald Trump's administration made "deliberate" efforts to undermine the federal response to COVID-19 so it wouldn't harm Trump politically
A week after tornadoes ripped Midwest, overall death toll closer to 100
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
A week after tornadoes ripped Midwest, overall death toll closer to 100
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- About a week after a rash of deadly tornadoes devastated the Midwest and killed dozens of people, the toll has again risen across several states -- with the overall death count now getting closer to 100.
Engineers to fix Golden Gate Bridge's strange 'humming' sound in 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Engineers to fix Golden Gate Bridge's strange 'humming' sound in 2022
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Spanning majestically across San Francisco Bay, the Golden Gate Bridge is one of the most famous sights on the West Coast -- but for two years, it's also been emitting a strange sound that will finally be silenced.
50,000 Facebook users may have been spied on by companies, Meta says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
50,000 Facebook users may have been spied on by companies, Meta says
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Meta, the parent company of Facebook, says that private surveillance companies may be responsible for hacking and spying on about 50,000 Facebook user accounts.
SEC gives JPMorgan Chase record fine for using WhatsApp to conduct business
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
SEC gives JPMorgan Chase record fine for using WhatsApp to conduct business
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay a $125 million penalty for allowing employees on Wall Street to use smartphone apps to get around federal record-keeping laws, regulators announced Friday.
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal to settle thousands of opioid lawsuits
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal to settle thousands of opioid lawsuits
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge has rejected a bankruptcy agreement, worth billions, that was reached this year and seeks to settle thousands of lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over the opioid crisis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Engineers to fix Golden Gate Bridge's strange 'humming' sound in 2022
Engineers to fix Golden Gate Bridge's strange 'humming' sound in 2022
Police probe of 'Rust' shooting turns to Alec Baldwin's phone
Police probe of 'Rust' shooting turns to Alec Baldwin's phone
Melania Trump launches NFT
Melania Trump launches NFT
Schools cancel classes, add security due to online threats after Michigan attack
Schools cancel classes, add security due to online threats after Michigan attack
Results mixed on monoclonal antibody use against Omicron variant
Results mixed on monoclonal antibody use against Omicron variant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement