Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday that they will be testing a third shot of their COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 and under. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNtech announced Friday they will test a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 and younger. The companies said in a news release that their two-shot dose tested on 2-, 3- and 4-year-olds failed to trigger an immune response comparable to that found in teens and adults. Advertisement

However, the vaccine did generate an immune response in children ages 6 months to 2 years.

Pfizer said "no safety concerns were identified," and the three-dose shot "demonstrated a favorable safety profile in children 6 months to under 5 years of age."

"The decision to evaluate a third dose for children 6 months to under 5 years of age reflects the companies' commitment to carefully select the right dose to maximize the risk-benefit profile," they said.

If the three-dose shot is successful, Pfizer and BioNtech expect to submit their data to regulators in early 2022.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended that children ages 5 to 11 receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky's endorsement of the vaccine for younger children came hours after the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended it -- and 28 million children were eligible to receive it.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Pfizer said its COVID-19 antiviral pill reduced the chances of being hospitalized or dying from the virus by 89% for high-risk adult patients within three days of symptom onset.