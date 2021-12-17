Engineers to fix Golden Gate Bridge's strange 'humming' sound in 2022

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Spanning majestically across the San Francisco Bay, the Golden Gate Bridge is one of the most famous and picturesque sights on the West Coast -- but for two years, it's also been emitting a strange sound that will finally be silenced in the coming months.
Construction in 2020 to stabilize the bridge during strong winds installed thin slats between the handrail and driving deck. But in those gusty winds, the slats have given the bridge an unexpected and unwanted side effect -- a strange, and some say eerie, humming sound.