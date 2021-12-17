Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 17, 2021 / 7:34 AM

Judge rejects Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal to settle thousands of opioid lawsuits

By Clyde Hughes
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal to settle thousands of opioid lawsuits
Under the proposed settlement, Purdue, a private company worth $10 billion, would become a public trust company overseen by an independent board that would steer profits toward addressing the national opioid crisis. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge has rejected a bankruptcy agreement, worth billions, that was reached this year and seeks to settle thousands of lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over the opioid crisis -- because the deal shields the owners from future legal culpability.

Judge Colleen McMahon of the Southern District of New York ruled late Thursday that the protective provision in the settlement for the Sackler family, which owns Purdue, may not be legal under the bankruptcy code.

Advertisement

The deal was reached earlier this year and would have the Sacklers pay more than $4 billion and forfeit ownership in Purdue. The agreement would settle thousands of lawsuits that have been filed against the company over its opioid painkiller, OxyContin. A bankruptcy judge approved the deal in September.

Some states and the U.S. Justice Department were opposed to the settlement.

RELATED Pfizer buys drugmaker Arena for $6.7 billion to address 'unmet needs'

Steve Miller, chairman of Purdue's board of directors, said the company will appeal McMahon's ruling. He said the court's rejection of the agreement delays, and possibly ends, "the ability of creditors, communities, and individuals to receive billions in value to abate the opioid crisis," according to CNN.

Advertisement

"These funds are needed now more than ever as overdose rates hit record-highs, and we are confident that we can successfully appeal this decision and deliver desperately needed funds to the communities and individuals suffering in the midst of this crisis," he added.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he supports the judge's decision and that the Sackler family should be made to defend themselves against future civil lawsuits.

RELATED Firm once owned by 'pharma bro' to pay $40M in price-gouging settlement

"We are pleased with the district court's decision invalidating the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan," Garland said in a statement.

"The bankruptcy court did not have the authority to deprive victims of the opioid crisis of their right to sue the Sackler family. The department remains committed to opioid abatement efforts and supporting victims of opioid abuse."

Under the proposed settlement, Purdue, a private company worth $10 billion, would become a public trust company overseen by an independent board that would steer profits toward addressing the national opioid crisis. The family had also agreed to release more than 30 million company documents as part of the deal.
RELATED Theranos founder Holmes touts high hopes of failed startup at fraud trial

Latest Headlines

Biden to travel to S.C. to give commencement address at state's largest Black university
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to travel to S.C. to give commencement address at state's largest Black university
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to South Carolina on Friday to deliver the commencement address at South Carolina State University, the state's largest historically Black university.
Police probe of 'Rust' shooting turns to Alec Baldwin's phone
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police probe of 'Rust' shooting turns to Alec Baldwin's phone
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Law enforcement in New Mexico will examine the contents of Alec Baldwin's iPhone as they continue their investigation of the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of "Rust."
Senate parliamentarian sinks Democrats' attempt to include immigration in spending bill
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate parliamentarian sinks Democrats' attempt to include immigration in spending bill
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- An attempt by Senate Democrats to work immigration reform into a sweeping social spending failed Thursday evening after the chamber's rule keeper nixed the move.
Biden administration ends talks to pay migrant families separated at border
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden administration ends talks to pay migrant families separated at border
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration has abandoned negotiations to provide cash payments to thousands of migrant families as compensation for a Trump-era policy that separated parents from their children at the border.
Biden administration requests Supreme Court reinstate vaccine mandate for health care workers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden administration requests Supreme Court reinstate vaccine mandate for health care workers
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Fearing a deadly winter spike in COVID-19 cases, the Biden administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to restore a mandate that workers in federally funded hospitals be vaccinated against the virus.
Deadly outburst of extreme weather blitzes center of U.S.
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Deadly outburst of extreme weather blitzes center of U.S.
All the ingredients for severe weather came together with fatal effects on Wednesday as a complex atmospheric setup churned up dust storms and knocked out power across multiple states throughout the middle of the U.S.
Former police officer Kim Potter to testify at her manslaughter trial
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Former police officer Kim Potter to testify at her manslaughter trial
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter told a judge Thursday that she will testify at her own manslaughter trial.
House Democrats seek answers on federal executions from Justice Department
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
House Democrats seek answers on federal executions from Justice Department
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- House Democrats on Thursday asked the Justice Department whether the Biden administration plans to resume federal executions using a single-drug lethal injection protocol.
FDA to permanently allow delivery of abortion pills by mail
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
FDA to permanently allow delivery of abortion pills by mail
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it will permanently lift a restriction requiring patients to pick up abortion pills in person, allowing them to be sent by mail instead.
U.S. takes action against Chinese tech entities for abuses of biotechnology
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. takes action against Chinese tech entities for abuses of biotechnology
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Commerce Department and Treasury Department on Thursday took action against dozens of Chinese technology entities for alleged abuses of biotechnology including the development of "brain-control weapons."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal judge sets Jan. 10 hearing in 3 lawsuits against Trump over Capitol attack
Federal judge sets Jan. 10 hearing in 3 lawsuits against Trump over Capitol attack
Melania Trump launches NFT
Melania Trump launches NFT
New York COVID-19 positive rate doubles in three days
New York COVID-19 positive rate doubles in three days
Police probe of 'Rust' shooting turns to Alec Baldwin's phone
Police probe of 'Rust' shooting turns to Alec Baldwin's phone
5 children die after falling from bouncy castle in Australia on last day of school
5 children die after falling from bouncy castle in Australia on last day of school
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement