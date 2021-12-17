Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 17, 2021 / 2:08 PM

Thousands of Fred Meyer workers go on strike

By UPI Staff

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Nearly 10,000 Fred Meyers and QFC workers went on strike Friday morning demanding better pay and benefits from Oregon's largest grocery chain store.

The strike could last through Christmas if a deal isn't met with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555. The union represents about 30,000 grocery store workers in Oregon.

Advertisement

Many workers' contracts have expired in the Portland area, Newburg, Bend, and Klamath Falls.

The union says that Fred Meyer didn't improve wages, healthcare, and pensions, or pay what it promised workers during the pandemic.

RELATED Nurses in crisis over COVID-19 dig in for better work conditions

It also said that the company cut hazard pay over a year ago while workers continued to work through the pandemic.

Fred Meyer is also accused of illegally hiring replacement employees to fill the need for workers during the strike.

The store didn't share information that would allow workers to negotiate or bring up grievances with unfair labor practices, it said.

RELATED Supreme Court declines to block N.Y. healthcare worker vax mandate

"They were told they were essential workers. And as time went on, that seemed to be not what the company wanted to call them anymore," union communications representative Miles Eshaia told KATU 2 News. "These are people who worked throughout the entire pandemic. They still are working through the entire pandemic, and it's really important they be compensated for that."

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Fred Meyer said the store was willing to come to a deal. The store reported that the average hourly pay for workers is $17.29.

The union notified the store that the strike could last until Dec. 24, affecting shoppers during the holiday season. The store will remain open during the strike, Fred Meyer and QFC said.

RELATED Kellogg's strike to continue as workers reject latest proposal

A strike threat, a union boycott, and the involvement of a federal mediator led to negotiations between the union and Fred Meyer two years ago.

Latest Headlines

Pfizer to test third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in kids 5 and younger
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Pfizer to test third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in kids 5 and younger
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNtech announced Friday they will test a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 and younger.
Biden urges South Carolina State graduates to hold politicians accountable
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden urges South Carolina State graduates to hold politicians accountable
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden touted the importance of historically Black colleges and universities and called on graduates of South Carolina State University Friday to make sure the government and politicians work for everyone.
House panel says Trump officials impeded COVID-19 fight for political reasons
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House panel says Trump officials impeded COVID-19 fight for political reasons
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A congressional report released Friday says that officials in former President Donald Trump's administration made "deliberate" efforts to undermine the federal response to COVID-19 so it wouldn't harm Trump politically
A week after tornadoes ripped Midwest, overall death toll closer to 100
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
A week after tornadoes ripped Midwest, overall death toll closer to 100
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- About a week after a rash of deadly tornadoes devastated the Midwest and killed dozens of people, the toll has again risen across several states -- with the overall death count now getting closer to 100.
Engineers to fix Golden Gate Bridge's strange 'humming' sound in 2022
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Engineers to fix Golden Gate Bridge's strange 'humming' sound in 2022
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Spanning majestically across San Francisco Bay, the Golden Gate Bridge is one of the most famous sights on the West Coast -- but for two years, it's also been emitting a strange sound that will finally be silenced.
50,000 Facebook users may have been spied on by companies, Meta says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
50,000 Facebook users may have been spied on by companies, Meta says
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Meta, the parent company of Facebook, says that private surveillance companies may be responsible for hacking and spying on about 50,000 Facebook user accounts.
Many U.S. schools cancel classes, add security due to online threats after Michigan attack
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Many U.S. schools cancel classes, add security due to online threats after Michigan attack
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A school district in Missouri has canceled all classes on Friday out of concern for threats that circulated on social media platforms like TikTok, a precautionary step that's been taken by a number of districts recently.
SEC gives JPMorgan Chase record fine for using WhatsApp to conduct business
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
SEC gives JPMorgan Chase record fine for using WhatsApp to conduct business
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay a $125 million penalty for allowing employees on Wall Street to use smartphone apps to get around federal record-keeping laws, regulators announced Friday.
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal to settle thousands of opioid lawsuits
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal to settle thousands of opioid lawsuits
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge has rejected a bankruptcy agreement, worth billions, that was reached this year and seeks to settle thousands of lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over the opioid crisis.
Police probe of 'Rust' shooting turns to Alec Baldwin's phone
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Police probe of 'Rust' shooting turns to Alec Baldwin's phone
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Law enforcement in New Mexico will examine the contents of Alec Baldwin's iPhone as they continue their investigation of the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of "Rust."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Engineers to fix Golden Gate Bridge's strange 'humming' sound in 2022
Engineers to fix Golden Gate Bridge's strange 'humming' sound in 2022
Police probe of 'Rust' shooting turns to Alec Baldwin's phone
Police probe of 'Rust' shooting turns to Alec Baldwin's phone
Melania Trump launches NFT
Melania Trump launches NFT
Federal judge sets Jan. 10 hearing in 3 lawsuits against Trump over Capitol attack
Federal judge sets Jan. 10 hearing in 3 lawsuits against Trump over Capitol attack
New York COVID-19 positive rate doubles in three days
New York COVID-19 positive rate doubles in three days
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement