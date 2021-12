The Labor Department said in its report that Texas, New York and California saw the greatest increases in new jobless claims -- and the largest decreases were reported in Virginia and North Carolina. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A little more than 200,000 workers in the United States have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said in its weekly report Thursday -- an increase over last week, but still well below prepandemic levels. The report said there were 206,000 new jobless claims last week, an increase of 18,000 from the previous week -- which was the fewest for any week since 1969. Advertisement

Most economists expected Thursday's report to show about 195,000 new claims.

Despite the slight increase, the department said the new four-week moving average is 203,750, which is also the lowest since November 1969.

The new weekly unemployment figure remains well below prepandemic levels. in the final week in March 2020 before COVID-19 began affecting the job market, there were 256,000 initial filings. Twice since then, last week and in late November, the weekly figure has been under 200,000.

The department said in its report that Texas, New York and California saw the greatest increases in new claims -- and the largest decreases were reported in Virginia and North Carolina.

The report came one day after the Federal Reserve announced that it would accelerate the end of its bond-buying program, which was ordered as an emergency measure after the arrival of COVID-19 last year. A week ago, the department said recent indicators show that inflation in the United States rose in November at its highest year-to-year clip since 1982.