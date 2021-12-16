Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 16, 2021 / 8:20 PM

Former police officer Kim Potter to testify at her manslaughter trial

By Simon Druker
Former police officer Kim Potter to testify at her manslaughter trial
Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter told a judge on Thursday that she will testify in her own defense at her manslaughter trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright in April. The prosecution also rested its case on Thursday. Potter could take the witness stand as early as Friday. File Photo courtesy of the Hennepin County Jail

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter told a judge Thursday that she will testify at her own manslaughter trial.

Potter was charged in the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in April. She has said she mistakenly grabbed her firearm rather than her stun gun while conducting a traffic stop on Wright.

Advertisement

"Yes, your honor, I'll testify," Potter told Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu.

The prosecution rested its case Thursday morning after calling more than 24 witnesses over six days.

Former Brooklyn Center police Chief Tim Gannon testified for the defense Thursday, saying he found Potter did not violate any policy, procedure or law. Gannon also said he resigned because of pressure over his handling of the case.

Potter could take the witness stand as early as Friday. Experts expect the defense strategy will revolve around her testimony.

Video of the incident shows officers trying to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant. He then gets back in his vehicle. Potter pulled out her firearm and shot him, but later said she meant to use her stun gun.

Potter resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department two days after the shooting.

Advertisement

This comes after the court was told by a prosecution witness on Wednesday that the shooting was not justified and that Potter used "inappropriate" force against Wright.

Read More

Police expert says Kim Potter used 'inappropriate' force in Daunte Wright shooting Prosecutors in Kim Potter trial walk jury through stun gun training Gunshot injured Daunte Wright's heart, lungs, medical examiner says Fellow officer was partly in Daunte Wright's car during shooting Prosecutors question witnesses after emotional day of testimony in Kim Potter trial

Latest Headlines

Deadly outburst of extreme weather blitzes center of U.S.
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Deadly outburst of extreme weather blitzes center of U.S.
All the ingredients for severe weather came together with fatal effects on Wednesday as a complex atmospheric setup churned up dust storms and knocked out power across multiple states throughout the middle of the U.S.
House Democrats seek answers on federal executions from Justice Department
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
House Democrats seek answers on federal executions from Justice Department
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- House Democrats on Thursday asked the Justice Department whether the Biden administration plans to resume federal executions using a single-drug lethal injection protocol.
FDA to permanently allow delivery of abortion pills by mail
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FDA to permanently allow delivery of abortion pills by mail
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it will permanently lift a restriction requiring patients to pick up abortion pills in person, allowing them to be sent by mail instead.
U.S. takes action against Chinese tech entities for abuses of biotechnology
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. takes action against Chinese tech entities for abuses of biotechnology
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Commerce Department and Treasury Department on Thursday took action against dozens of Chinese technology entities for alleged abuses of biotechnology including the development of "brain-control weapons."
Facebook bans seven companies accused of surveillance for hire
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Facebook bans seven companies accused of surveillance for hire
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Facebook's parent company Meta on Thursday banned seven surveillance-for-hire companies from the social media platform over concerns about spying that could affect close to 50,000 users.
CDC panel votes to recommend preferred status to Moderna, Pfizer vaccines over J&J
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CDC panel votes to recommend preferred status to Moderna, Pfizer vaccines over J&J
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel said Thursday that it prefers COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer over one made by Johnson & Johnson.
Supreme Court sends Texas abortion law back to appeals court
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court sends Texas abortion law back to appeals court
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday announced it was formally sending the highly publicized case over Texas' six-week abortion ban, back to a federal appeals court.
Nasdaq Composite plummets as tech stocks lose momentum
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nasdaq Composite plummets as tech stocks lose momentum
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.47% on Thursday as tech stocks led a broad market decline, running out of steam after a rally on Wednesday.
Long Beach Democrat Alan Lowenthal will not seek re-election
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Long Beach Democrat Alan Lowenthal will not seek re-election
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Long Beach Democrat Alan Lowenthal, whose congressional term ends in January 2023, announced Thursday he will not seek re-election.
U.S. Army says 98% of troops received COVID-19 vaccine; Marines expel 103 members
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Army says 98% of troops received COVID-19 vaccine; Marines expel 103 members
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. military announced Thursday that the vast majority of service members in the Army and Marines have received the COVID-19 vaccine in time for a federal deadline this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas AG can't unilaterally prosecute election cases, court rules
Texas AG can't unilaterally prosecute election cases, court rules
Biden to nominate Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan as ambassadors
Biden to nominate Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan as ambassadors
5 children die after falling from bouncy castle in Australia on last day of school
5 children die after falling from bouncy castle in Australia on last day of school
Executions down in 2021, but still used for mentally ill, intellectually disabled
Executions down in 2021, but still used for mentally ill, intellectually disabled
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 3 Army soldiers for bravery in Iraq, Afghanistan
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 3 Army soldiers for bravery in Iraq, Afghanistan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement