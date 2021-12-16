Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 16, 2021 / 4:58 PM

Long Beach Democrat Alan Lowenthal will not seek re-election

By Sommer Brokaw
Long Beach Democrat Alan Lowenthal will not seek re-election
Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California announced Thursday he will not seek re-election in the midterms since he wants to spend more time with family and be under less pressure. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Long Beach Democrat Alan Lowenthal, whose congressional term ends in January 2023, announced Thursday he will not seek re-election.

"I am announcing today that I will not be running for re-election to Congress in 2022," the 80-year-old Lowenthal, who has served the 47th Congressional District of California for almost a decade in Washington, D.C., said in a statement.

Advertisement

Lowenthal added that it was time to turn over the reigns to someone else, so he can focus on spending more time with family.

"It is time to pass the baton," Lowenthal said. "It is time to rest and surround myself with the benefits of a life well lived and earned honorably in the service of my fellow citizens."

RELATED Federal judge sets Jan. 10 hearing in 3 lawsuits against Trump over Capitol attack

"During this journey, I have had the pleasure of raising two fine sons who have blessed me with four grandchildren who I adore," he continued. "I now look forward to spending my time with them and watching them grow and flourish into wonderful people like their parents."

Advertisement

Lowenthal also said that he wanted to spend more time with his wife, Debbie, who he referred to as his "rock throughout this journey."

His current seat is safely Democratic, Politico reported.

RELATED Texas AG can't unilaterally prosecute election cases, court rules

The announcement makes Lowenthal the fourth California House incumbent to make an announcement of not seeking re-election, including a Republican and two other Democrats.

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., announced earlier this month he will resign from the U.S. House of Representatives early next year to become CEO of a new company founded by former President Donald Trump.

Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., announced last month that she won't run for re-election, similarly saying she wanted to spend more time with family. And Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., has launched a campaign to become the next mayor of Los Angeles.

RELATED Man sentenced to more than two years in prison for threats against Pelosi

The National Republican Congressional Committee referred to Lowenthal's announcement as a sign of lack of support for Democrats in the midterms in a statement.

"Democrats have a full-blown retirement crisis on their hand because voters are rejecting their agenda of higher prices, higher crime, and open borders," the NRCC spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair said in the statement.

Advertisement

Lowenthal has served as a public servant over three decades.

RELATED House recommends contempt charges for Meadows

He entered politics as a neighborhood group leader who ran for Long Beach City Council after the incumbent refused to place a proposed police oversight board on the ballot, according to Long Beach Post News.

Lowenthal added that he felt it was time for some relief from the pressure of the position.

"It's time to take more time taking care of myself and my family and enjoying life and not having all the pressure," Lowenthal told the Long Beach Post News. "I'm always under some kind of pressure."

He told the Long Beach Post News protecting the environment has been one of his main priorities since he first walked the district to gain residents' votes in his bid for City Council in the 1990s.

"As I walked the district they would tell me, 'That's really fine that you're running Alan, but what's this black soot on my windows?" Lowenthal said, referring to petroleum coke dust from ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. "Why do I set these things out on my porch and they turn black within a few hours?"

Lowenthal was later elected to the California Assembly and the state Senate where he advocated for the creation of independent redistricting commission to draw the lines for state and federal districts instead of having politicians do it.

Advertisement

The redistricting effort on the new commission led to the creation of the 47th Congressional District boundaries, where Lowenthal has served since 2012.

In 2017, Lowenthal joined members of indigenous communities in Alaska and some fellow Congress members in voicing opposition to Republican leaders effort to pass legislation that would open up a section of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drillers.

Lowenthal told Long Beach Post News that he would spend his last year in office pushing for his Break Free From Plastics bill that he introduced last year, which places the burden of recycling on industry producers.

Along with the environment, Lowenthal has also been passionate about LGBTQ rights.

In 2013, he became the first member of Congress to permanently fly the Pride Flag outside his congressional office to demonstrate support for marriage equality.

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court sends Texas abortion law back to appeals court
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Supreme Court sends Texas abortion law back to appeals court
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday announced it was formally sending the highly publicized case over Texas' six-week abortion ban, back to a federal appeals court.
Nasdaq Composite plummets as tech stocks lose momentum
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Nasdaq Composite plummets as tech stocks lose momentum
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.47% on Thursday as tech stocks led a broad market decline, running out of steam after a rally on Wednesday.
U.S. Army says 98% of troops received COVID-19 vaccine; Marines expel 103 members
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Army says 98% of troops received COVID-19 vaccine; Marines expel 103 members
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. military announced Thursday that the vast majority of service members in the Army and Marines have received the COVID-19 vaccine in time for a federal deadline this week.
Melania Trump launches NFT
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Melania Trump launches NFT
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Former first lady Melania Trump announced Thursday the first NFT, or non-fungible token, to be sold on her newly launched platform.
New York COVID-19 positive rate doubles in three days
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York COVID-19 positive rate doubles in three days
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 positivity rate doubled in three days in New York City as the new Omicron variant spread throughout the country.
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 3 Army soldiers for bravery in Iraq, Afghanistan
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 3 Army soldiers for bravery in Iraq, Afghanistan
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden presented the Medal of Honor, the United States' highest military honor, to three U.S. Army soldiers on Thursday -- two posthumously -- for their service in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Fired McDonald's CEO Easterbrook returns $105M to settle misconduct claims
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fired McDonald's CEO Easterbrook returns $105M to settle misconduct claims
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- McDonald's announced Thursday that fired McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook has returned $105 million in severance to the company under a settlement of misconduct claims.
Results mixed on monoclonal antibody use against Omicron variant
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Results mixed on monoclonal antibody use against Omicron variant
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Regeneron and AstraZeneca, makers of COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments, shared mixed results Thursday on their tests against the Omicron variant of the virus.
Biden signs bill to raise federal debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden signs bill to raise federal debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday to raise the U.S. debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion after Senate Democrats and Republicans hammered out a deal this week to avoid a filibuster.
Biden administration reverses Trump-era rule increasing shower flow limits
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration reverses Trump-era rule increasing shower flow limits
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration has reversed a Trump-era rule that loosened restrictions on showerhead flow.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden to nominate Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan as ambassadors
Biden to nominate Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan as ambassadors
Texas AG can't unilaterally prosecute election cases, court rules
Texas AG can't unilaterally prosecute election cases, court rules
U.S. Navy ship tests new high-energy laser weapon in Gulf of Adan
U.S. Navy ship tests new high-energy laser weapon in Gulf of Adan
5 children die after falling from bouncy castle in Australia on last day of school
5 children die after falling from bouncy castle in Australia on last day of school
Dow rises 383 points as Federal Reserve offers clarity on future plans
Dow rises 383 points as Federal Reserve offers clarity on future plans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement