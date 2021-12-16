Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 16, 2021 / 10:18 PM

Biden administration requests Supreme Court reinstate vaccine mandate for health care workers

By Jake Thomas
Biden administration requests Supreme Court reinstate vaccine mandate for health care workers
The Biden administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate a requirement that health care workers get vaccinated against COVID-19. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI . | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Fearing a deadly winter spike in COVID-19 cases, the Biden administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to restore a mandate that workers in federally funded hospitals be vaccinated against the virus.

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar made the request in the form of two petitions filed with the court on Thursday that target rulings by federal judges that have blocked the requirement from going into effect in 24 states. Noting that 800,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, Prelogar argued the requirement was justified as the Omicron variant of the virus could bring another surge of cases.

Advertisement

"Indeed, it is difficult to imagine a more paradigmatic health and safety condition than a requirement that workers at hospitals, nursing homes, and other medical facilities take the step that most effectively prevents transmission of a deadly virus to vulnerable Patients," Prelogar said.

The Biden administration last month announced a new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule directing all health facilities that receive federal funding to require their workers to get vaccinated.

RELATED U.S. Navy to begin removing sailors who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

Unlike an accompanying rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the requirement did not allow health care workers to opt for regular testing instead of getting vaccinated. The requirement would apply to 20 million nursing home, hospital and other health workers.

Advertisement

Critics have said the requirements are an overstep of federal authority and will worsen ongoing labor shortages.

The mandates drew swift legal challenges from Republican-led states. Federal judges in Missouri and Louisiana issued temporary injunctions preventing the requirement for health care workers from going into effect.

RELATED Gallup: 36 percent of U.S. employers require COVID-19 vaccine for workers

Prelogar asked the Supreme Court to remove the injunctions allowing the mandate for health care workers to go into effect. She argued the requirement is legally justified and is supported by health care workers who have seen staffing shortages caused by workplace outbreaks.

In a separate case, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined emergency requests from a group of 20 doctors and nurses seeking to block New York's vaccine mandate for health care workers. Three conservative justices dissented, saying they would have approved an injunction because the New York mandate left out a religious exemption.

RELATED Air Force discharges 27 for defying vaccine mandate

Latest Headlines

Biden administration pulls out of talks to compensate families separated at border
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Biden administration pulls out of talks to compensate families separated at border
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has abandoned negotiations to provide cash payments to thousands of migrant families as compensation for a Trump-era policy that separated parents from their children at the Mexican border.
Deadly outburst of extreme weather blitzes center of U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Deadly outburst of extreme weather blitzes center of U.S.
All the ingredients for severe weather came together with fatal effects on Wednesday as a complex atmospheric setup churned up dust storms and knocked out power across multiple states throughout the middle of the U.S.
Former police officer Kim Potter to testify at her manslaughter trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former police officer Kim Potter to testify at her manslaughter trial
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter told a judge Thursday that she will testify at her own manslaughter trial.
House Democrats seek answers on federal executions from Justice Department
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Democrats seek answers on federal executions from Justice Department
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- House Democrats on Thursday asked the Justice Department whether the Biden administration plans to resume federal executions using a single-drug lethal injection protocol.
FDA to permanently allow delivery of abortion pills by mail
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FDA to permanently allow delivery of abortion pills by mail
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it will permanently lift a restriction requiring patients to pick up abortion pills in person, allowing them to be sent by mail instead.
U.S. takes action against Chinese tech entities for abuses of biotechnology
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. takes action against Chinese tech entities for abuses of biotechnology
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Commerce Department and Treasury Department on Thursday took action against dozens of Chinese technology entities for alleged abuses of biotechnology including the development of "brain-control weapons."
Facebook bans seven companies accused of surveillance for hire
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Facebook bans seven companies accused of surveillance for hire
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Facebook's parent company Meta on Thursday banned seven surveillance-for-hire companies from the social media platform over concerns about spying that could affect close to 50,000 users.
CDC panel votes to recommend preferred status to Moderna, Pfizer vaccines over J&J
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CDC panel votes to recommend preferred status to Moderna, Pfizer vaccines over J&J
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel said Thursday that it prefers COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer over one made by Johnson & Johnson.
Supreme Court sends Texas abortion law back to appeals court
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court sends Texas abortion law back to appeals court
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday announced it was formally sending the highly publicized case over Texas' six-week abortion ban, back to a federal appeals court.
Nasdaq Composite plummets as tech stocks lose momentum
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nasdaq Composite plummets as tech stocks lose momentum
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.47% on Thursday as tech stocks led a broad market decline, running out of steam after a rally on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 children die after falling from bouncy castle in Australia on last day of school
5 children die after falling from bouncy castle in Australia on last day of school
Federal judge sets Jan. 10 hearing in 3 lawsuits against Trump over Capitol attack
Federal judge sets Jan. 10 hearing in 3 lawsuits against Trump over Capitol attack
Melania Trump launches NFT
Melania Trump launches NFT
Executions down in 2021, but still used for mentally ill, intellectually disabled
Executions down in 2021, but still used for mentally ill, intellectually disabled
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 3 Army soldiers for bravery in Iraq, Afghanistan
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 3 Army soldiers for bravery in Iraq, Afghanistan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement