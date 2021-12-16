Biden administration requests Supreme Court reinstate vaccine mandate for health care workers

The Biden administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate a requirement that health care workers get vaccinated against COVID-19. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI . | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Fearing a deadly winter spike in COVID-19 cases, the Biden administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to restore a mandate that workers in federally funded hospitals be vaccinated against the virus. U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar made the request in the form of two petitions filed with the court on Thursday that target rulings by federal judges that have blocked the requirement from going into effect in 24 states. Noting that 800,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, Prelogar argued the requirement was justified as the Omicron variant of the virus could bring another surge of cases. Advertisement

"Indeed, it is difficult to imagine a more paradigmatic health and safety condition than a requirement that workers at hospitals, nursing homes, and other medical facilities take the step that most effectively prevents transmission of a deadly virus to vulnerable Patients," Prelogar said.

The Biden administration last month announced a new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule directing all health facilities that receive federal funding to require their workers to get vaccinated.

Unlike an accompanying rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the requirement did not allow health care workers to opt for regular testing instead of getting vaccinated. The requirement would apply to 20 million nursing home, hospital and other health workers.

Critics have said the requirements are an overstep of federal authority and will worsen ongoing labor shortages.

The mandates drew swift legal challenges from Republican-led states. Federal judges in Missouri and Louisiana issued temporary injunctions preventing the requirement for health care workers from going into effect.

Prelogar asked the Supreme Court to remove the injunctions allowing the mandate for health care workers to go into effect. She argued the requirement is legally justified and is supported by health care workers who have seen staffing shortages caused by workplace outbreaks.

In a separate case, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined emergency requests from a group of 20 doctors and nurses seeking to block New York's vaccine mandate for health care workers. Three conservative justices dissented, saying they would have approved an injunction because the New York mandate left out a religious exemption.