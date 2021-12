Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to reporters at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Va., on September 1. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army announced on Thursday that 98% of its active service members have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, ahead of a federal deadline this week. The military branch said more than 468,000 Army troops have received at least the first dose. Officials said 96%, about 461,000, are fully vaccinated. Advertisement

The Army also said that about 3,800 active duty troops refused to receive the vaccine, and are in the process of being expelled.

"Vaccinating our soldiers against COVID-19 is first and foremost about Army readiness," Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said in a statement.

"To those who continue to refuse the vaccine, I strongly encourage you to get the vaccine. If not, we will begin involuntary separation proceedings."

The federal deadline for active Army troops to receive at least one dose was Wednesday. It was the latest deadline for all the U.S. military branches.

The U.S. Navy said earlier this week that it's beginning to remove about 5,700 sailors who refused the vaccine. The U.S. Air Force said on Monday that it's removed more than two dozen airmen who refused.

The Army said it's still processing exemption requests, which are medical, religious and administrative in nature.

