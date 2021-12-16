Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 16, 2021 / 6:35 PM

U.S. takes action against Chinese tech entities for abuses of biotechnology

By Daniel Uria
U.S. takes action against Chinese tech entities for abuses of biotechnology
The U.S. Commerce Department and Treasury Department on Thursday took action against dozens of Chinese technology entities for alleged abuses of biotechnology including the development of "brain-control weapons." File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday imposed trade restrictions on 34 Chinese research institutes and entities citing efforts to develop and deploy biotechnology for military applications and human rights abuses.

The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security blacklisted the entities, including China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences and 11 of its research institutes for allegedly using biotechnology "to support Chinese military end uses and end users, to include purported brain-control weaponry," according to a notice in the Federal Register.

Advertisement

"The scientific pursuit of biotechnology and medical innovation can save lives. Unfortunately, the PRC is choosing to use these technologies to pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said.

U.S. and Western officials have said as many as 2 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang province have been placed in a network of detention centers and while in custody there, they have been subjected to forced labor, torture and sexual abuse prompting numerous sanctions and other punitive measures against Beijing.

RELATED Hundreds rescued after fire at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre tower

Other entities added to the Commerce Department's Entity List Thursday included four Chinese companies accused of taking part in modernizing China's military and five others that allegedly took part in "acquiring or attempting to acquire technology from the United States to help modernize the People's Liberation Army."

Advertisement

Also Thursday the Treasury Department sanctioned eight Chinese tech entities for actively supporting the "biometric surveillance and tracking of ethnic and religious minorities in China," particularly the Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

The entities identified included Cloudwalk Technology, Dawning Information Industry, Leon Technology Company, Megvii Technology, Netposa Technologies, SZ DJI Technology, Xiamen Meiya Pico Information and Yitu Limited.

RELATED Blinken says U.S. will push back against Chinese aggression in South China Sea

"Today's action highlights how private firms in China's defense and surveillance technology sectors are actively cooperating with the government's efforts to repress members of ethnic and religious minority groups," Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said. "Treasury remains committed to ensuring that the U.S. financial system and American investors are not supporting these activities."

This week in Washington

President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to Army Master Sergeant Earl Plumlee in the East Room at the White House on Thursday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Hong Kong activist Jimmy Lai gets 13 months in jail for Tiananmen Square vigil

Latest Headlines

CDC panel votes to recommend preferred status to Moderna, Pfizer vaccines over J&J
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CDC panel votes to recommend preferred status to Moderna, Pfizer vaccines over J&J
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel said Thursday that it prefers COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer over one made by Johnson & Johnson.
Supreme Court sends Texas abortion law back to appeals court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court sends Texas abortion law back to appeals court
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday announced it was formally sending the highly publicized case over Texas' six-week abortion ban, back to a federal appeals court.
Nasdaq Composite plummets as tech stocks lose momentum
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nasdaq Composite plummets as tech stocks lose momentum
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.47% on Thursday as tech stocks led a broad market decline, running out of steam after a rally on Wednesday.
Long Beach Democrat Alan Lowenthal will not seek re-election
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Long Beach Democrat Alan Lowenthal will not seek re-election
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Long Beach Democrat Alan Lowenthal, whose congressional term ends in January 2023, announced Thursday he will not seek re-election.
U.S. Army says 98% of troops received COVID-19 vaccine; Marines expel 103 members
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Army says 98% of troops received COVID-19 vaccine; Marines expel 103 members
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. military announced Thursday that the vast majority of service members in the Army and Marines have received the COVID-19 vaccine in time for a federal deadline this week.
Melania Trump launches NFT
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Melania Trump launches NFT
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Former first lady Melania Trump announced Thursday the first NFT, or non-fungible token, to be sold on her newly launched platform.
New York COVID-19 positive rate doubles in three days
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York COVID-19 positive rate doubles in three days
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 positivity rate doubled in three days in New York City as the new Omicron variant spread throughout the country.
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 3 Army soldiers for bravery in Iraq, Afghanistan
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 3 Army soldiers for bravery in Iraq, Afghanistan
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden presented the Medal of Honor, the United States' highest military honor, to three U.S. Army soldiers on Thursday -- two posthumously -- for their service in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Fired McDonald's CEO Easterbrook returns $105M to settle misconduct claims
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fired McDonald's CEO Easterbrook returns $105M to settle misconduct claims
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- McDonald's announced Thursday that fired McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook has returned $105 million in severance to the company under a settlement of misconduct claims.
Results mixed on monoclonal antibody use against Omicron variant
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Results mixed on monoclonal antibody use against Omicron variant
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Regeneron and AstraZeneca, makers of COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments, shared mixed results Thursday on their tests against the Omicron variant of the virus.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden to nominate Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan as ambassadors
Biden to nominate Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan as ambassadors
Texas AG can't unilaterally prosecute election cases, court rules
Texas AG can't unilaterally prosecute election cases, court rules
5 children die after falling from bouncy castle in Australia on last day of school
5 children die after falling from bouncy castle in Australia on last day of school
Executions down in 2021, but still used for mentally ill, intellectually disabled
Executions down in 2021, but still used for mentally ill, intellectually disabled
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 3 Army soldiers for bravery in Iraq, Afghanistan
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 3 Army soldiers for bravery in Iraq, Afghanistan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement