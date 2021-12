1/5

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.47% on Thursday as tech stocks lead a broad market decline, running out of steam after a rally on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite plummetted on Thursday as tech stocks receded from gains the day prior. The tech-heavy index dropped 2.47%, while the S&P 500 slid 0.87% after posting gains earlier in the day. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 29.79 points, or 0.083%. Advertisement

Tech stocks gave up momentum after rallying on Wednesday to lead the decline with shares of Apple falling 3.93%, Amazon declining 2.56% and Netflix dropping 2.31%.

Semiconductor stocks also took a hit as AMD fell 5.37% and Nvidia dropped 6.8%.

Adobe stock also dropped 10.19% after reporting lower forward guidance than analysts expected.

The Nasdaq was down 3% for the week with tech stocks posting losses for the third out of four days as Frank Gretz, a technical analyst at Wellington Shields, told CNBC that market leaders appear to be shifting from high-growth tech stocks to other areas including consumer staples.

"I think the main thing I'm focused on is the change in leadership. I think this is more than just temporary," Gretz said.

The Labor Department on Thursday reported that 206,000 new jobless claims were filed last week, an increase of 18,000 from the previous week but still well below prepandemic levels.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden also signed a bill to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion.