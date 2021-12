1/2

First lady Melania Trump has launched a new platform that will sell non-fungible tokens. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Former first lady Melania Trump announced Thursday the first NFT, or non-fungible token, to be sold on her newly launched platform. "I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative," Trump tweeted. Advertisement

"Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community," she continued.

Trumps's first NFT, called "Melania's Vision," can be purchased anytime before the end of this month.

The NFT is a watercolor done by artist Marc-Antonie Coulon and is being sold for 1 unit of SOL cryptocurrency (just over $180). It will include an audio recording from Trump.

The new platform, which is powered by Parler, will regularly release NFTs, CNN reported.

Trump is the latest celebrity to announce an NFT. Last month, BTS label HYBE said it would circulate digital photo cards of artists on a new NFT platform.